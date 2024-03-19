A fresh set of national security regulations is coming into force in Hong Kong after lawmakers unanimously approved a new law.

The fast-tracked legislation — commonly referred to as Article 23, after a section of the city's mini-constitution — is the Chinese finance hub's second national security law.

The first, imposed by Beijing in 2020 following the quashing of citywide pro-democracy protests, has seen nearly 300 people arrested, civil society groups pressured to disband, and dozens of politicians, activists and other public figures jailed or forced into exile.

Officials say the new legislation approved Tuesday fulfils a "constitutional duty," but its broadly defined provisions have drawn condemnation from Western countries, including Britain which had urged Hong Kong to "reconsider" the law.

Here's what you need to know:

What are the offences and penalties?

The new law targets five types of crimes: treason, insurrection, sabotage endangering national security, external interference, and espionage and theft of state secrets.

Treason, insurrection, and sabotage in collusion with external forces are punishable by up to life imprisonment, while espionage and acts of sabotage such as cyberattacks carry jail terms of up to 20 years.

Working with "external forces" — a broad category that includes governments, foreign businesses and international organisations — in the commission of an offence could add two to three years.

The law also expands an existing sedition offence to include inciting hatred against China's Communist Party leadership and ups the maximum penalty to 10 years' imprisonment.

The British-colonial-era offence has been dusted off in recent years to prosecute act s of political protest.

To account for "unforeseen circumstances", Hong Kong's leader and his cabinet are also empowered to create new offences punishable by up to seven years in jail.

The new law will work in tandem with the 2020 one, which covers secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces.

How will law enforcement change?

Under the new law, police can detain suspects for up to 16 days before charging them — up from the current max of 48 hours.

Police can also bar suspects from meeting lawyers and restrict their movements and communications for months if they are granted bail.

Some pre-trial procedures can also be cut to speed up the case.