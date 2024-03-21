Haiti's neighbouring countries have bolstered their border security, and embassies have been evacuating foreign nationals.

The Dominican Republic said it had evacuated close to 300 people, including personnel from the European Union, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

With the airport closed, the US said on Wednesday it was evacuating its citizens by helicopter.

"We do expect these helicopter movements to make multiple trips in order to try and get as many American citizens as we can," deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters.

Meanwhile, residents in the upscale neighbourhood of Petion-Ville on the outskirts of Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, barricaded themselves in their homes on Wednesday, local media reported, citing heavy gunfire and bodies found on the street.

Le Nouvelliste reported at least 15 people had been killed in attacks around the suburb, the site of several upscale hotels, as well as around a dozen embassies, and said armed men had carried out attacks east of the city.

Petion-Ville is close to a number of hotels that gang leader Jimmy "Barbeque" Cherizier threatened last week, saying he would go after hotel owners hiding old-guard politicians behind their doors.

Despite Prime Minister Ariel Henry saying he would step down last week — a demand of the increasingly powerful gangs that have taken over the streets of Port-au-Prince — violence has continued.

A presidential transition council has been brokered by international leaders, but its makeup remains unclear.

US State Department officials said at the start of last week that it expected the council should be defined within a couple of days, but some factions tapped for representation rejected the plan or were unable to unite behind one leader, while those left out criticised the move as empowering members of groups they considered to be corrupt.