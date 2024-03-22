Now that Vladimir Putin has won re-election as Russia's president, it is clear that tensions between the country and Western nations are here to stay - and may even get worse.

This week, Moscow joined China in vetoing a United Nations Security Council resolution that called for - but didn't demand - "the imperative" of an "immediate and sustained cease-fire" in Gaza.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenz blamed the US, which had sponsored the resolution, for politicising ceasefire efforts, and for "deliberately misleading the international community."

In a recent interview, Putin also warned that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons if its sovereignty was threatened, claiming its nuclear capabilities were always in a state of combat readiness.

These are just the latest examples of growing friction between Western countries and Moscow.

In addition to Gaza, there is the war in Ukraine, one of the biggest sticking points. This week, French President Emmanuel Macron doubled down on comments about sending troops to support Ukraine. But a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO would "be one step away from a full-scale World War III," Putin warned.

Meanwhile, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz recently told the country's lower house that Berlin won't accept Putin's "dictated peace" on Ukraine.

The European Union has agreed to impose a new set of sanctions on Russian officials and organisations for the death of Putin’s staunchest critic, Alexei Navalny. And Ukraine’s chief military backers in the West are vowing to step up arms supplies.

But Putin said he is determined to achieve total victory in Ukraine, and has promised to strengthen Russia's military capabilities. He has also instructed the Federal Security Service (FSB) to support Russian companies in busting Western sanctions.

A historic fifth term in power could hand Putin enough economic and political space to carry through with his core policy objectives, principally the war in Ukraine.

Putin hopes to extend Russia’s territorial control over Ukraine, and is preparingto set up a buffer zone to prevent cross-border attacks. All this is a sign that Putin will not relent in the war or bow down to Western pressure anytime soon.

The West is faced with limited options on Russia. After all, Western military support to Kiev is steadily waning, and appears increasingly unpopular on the domestic front.

According to Ukraine's Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, Western promises to provide arms "do not constitute delivery," and about half of military aid has failed to reach the country on time.

Even if Western assistance was to pick up drastically, it is unclear how long this could be sustained. Consistent arms supplies have not bolstered Ukrainian defences in the past, and prospects of a long-sought counteroffensive appear more bleak than ever.