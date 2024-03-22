Gunmen have opened fire at a rock concert in a Moscow suburb killing at least 40 people, wounding more than 140 and setting off an inferno in the theatre, authorities said, prompting global condemnations.

Fire quickly spread through the Crocus City concert hall in the Krasnogorsk suburb in the north of the Russian capital, which can hold several thousand people and has hosted top international artists.

Authorities said a "terrorist" investigation had been started and President Vladimir Putin was receiving "constant" updates.

Here are some of the initial reactions:

'A monstrous crime' — Russia

"Vladimir Putin was informed about the beginning of the shooting in the first minutes of what happened in Crocus City Hall," the Kremlin said.

"The president constantly receives information about what is happening and about the measures being taken through all relevant services. The head of state gave all the necessary instructions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova called on the international community to condemn the incident, calling it "a monstrous crime".

'Heinous terrorist attack' — Türkiye

Türkiye strongly condemned the "terrorist" attack in Moscow.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was among the first to tell his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov that Ankara condemns the "heinous terrorist attack" in the Moscow region, Turkish diplomatic sources said.

In a phone call, Fidan expressed Türkiye's condemnation of the attack to Lavrov while conveying condolences to the Russian nation and government.

Separately, Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement: "It is with great sadness that we learned of the many deaths and injuries resulting from the attack on a concert hall in Moscow this evening."

'All of them must be...destroyed' — Medvedev

Former Russian president Medvedev demanded "total execution of terrorists, repression of their families" in response to the shooting.

"Russia will find and destroy Ukraine's top officials if they are linked to the gun attack outside Moscow that left dozens dead on Friday," Medvedev said.

"If it is established that these are terrorists of the Kiev regime ... all of them must be found and ruthlessly destroyed as terrorists," Medvedev wrote in a post on Telegram, adding that "official representatives of the state that committed such a crime" would also be punished.

'Nothing to do [with the attack]' — Ukraine

Ukrainian presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak denied Kiev's involvement in the attack, saying Kiev "certainly has nothing to do" with deadly shooting near Moscow.

The main intelligence directorate of the Ukrainian defence ministry accused Russian secret services of planning the deadly attack on a concert hall.

"The terrorist attack in Moscow was a planned and deliberate provocation by the Russian special services on (Vladimir) Putin's orders," the service said on Telegram, adding that the aim was to "further escalate and expand the war" with Ukraine.

'Kiev [not] involved' — US

The White House rejected any Ukrainian role in a shocking shooting attack on a Moscow concert.

US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said, "there's no indication" that Ukraine was involved in the "terrible" attack, stating quickly after the news broke that he "would disabuse you at this early hour of any connection to Ukraine."