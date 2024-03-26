Germany's Deutsche Bahn rail operator and the GDL train drivers' union have reached a deal in a wage dispute that has caused months of crippling strikes in the country, the union said.

"The German Train Drivers' Union (GDL) and Deutsche Bahn have reached a wage agreement," GDL said in a statement on Monday.

Further details will be announced in a press conference on Tuesday, the union said.

A spokesman for Deutsche Bahn also confirmed that an agreement had been reached.

Train drivers have walked out six times since November, causing disruption for huge numbers of passengers.

The strikes have often lasted for several days and have also caused disruption to freight traffic, with the most recent walkout in mid-March.

In late January, rail traffic was paralysed for five days on the national network in one of the longest strikes in Deutsche Bahn's history.

GDL has been demanding more money for its members as well as a 35-hour week for the same salary as the current 38-hour week.

Deutsche Bahn had recently offered up to 13 percent more pay, as well as the option of cutting the working week down to 37 hours starting in 2026.

Europe's largest economy has faced industrial action for months as workers and management across multiple sectors wrestle over terms amid high inflation and weak business activity.

The strikes have exacerbated an already gloomy economic picture, with the German economy shrinking 0.3 percent across the whole of last year.

