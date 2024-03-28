TÜRKİYE
Türkiye nabs terror suspects trying to flee to Greece
Turkish security forces nab 13 terror suspects, including five suspected members of the PKK terror group, and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).
In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. / Photo: AA Archive
March 28, 2024

Turkish security forces have apprehended 13 suspected members of terror groups trying to flee to Greece, local authorities said.

In a week, operations conducted by local gendarmerie forces in the northwestern Edirne province led to the interception of 13 terrorist organisation members attempting to cross into Greece, the governor's office said in a statement on Thursday.

Among them were five suspected members of the PKK terror group, and eight members of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK - listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU - has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

FETO and its US-based leader Fethullah Gulen orchestrated the coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 252 people were killed and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara accuses the terror group of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
