WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israeli strikes in Syria's Aleppo kill at least 33 people — report
Strikes in northern Syrian province result in casualties among civilians and military personnel, regime media confirms and multiple news outlets report.
Israeli strikes in Syria's Aleppo kill at least 33 people — report
Syrian regime media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli drone strikes had targeted civilians in Aleppo and its suburbs. / Photo: Reuters
March 29, 2024

Israel air strikes on the Syrian countryside near Aleppo have killed and wounded at least 33 civilians and regime soldiers, according to several media reports and officials.

The strikes on Aleppo early on Friday killed 33 civilians and military personnel, two security sources told Reuters news agency.

The attack killed at least "36 Syrian soldiers" and targeted an area "near rockets depots belonging to Lebanese group Hezbollah", the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor said.

Syrian regime news agency SANA said that "at approximately 1:45 am, the Israeli enemy launched an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo", adding that "civilians and military personnel" had been killed and wounded in the strike.

Regime media quoted an unnamed military official as saying that Israeli drone strikes had targeted civilians in Aleppo and its suburbs. It did not give an exact numbers for the casualties.

Contacted by AFP from Jerusalem, the Israeli military said it would "not comment on reports in the foreign media".

Past attacks

Recommended

Local sources told the AP news agency that Israeli strikes hit missile depots for Lebanon's Hezbollah group in southern suburb of Jibreen near the Aleppo International Airport.

It added that dozens of regime soldiers were killed or wounded in the strikes. Local sources said explosions were still heard two hours after the strikes.

There was no immediate statement from Israeli officials on the strikes.

Israel frequently launches strikes on what it says are Iran-linked targets in Syria but rarely acknowledges them.

On Thursday, Syrian regime media reported air strikes near the capital Damascus saying it wounded two civilians.

Aleppo, Syria's largest city and once its commercial centre, has come under such attacks in the past that led to the closure of its international airport. Friday's strike did not affect the airport.

The strikes have escalated over the past five months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza and ongoing clashes between Hezbollah and Israeli occupation troops on the explosive Lebanon-Israel border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington