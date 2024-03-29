WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe deadly suicide attack
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack, in which a suicide bomber rammed a vehicle into a convoy of Chinese engineers working on a hydropower project at Dasu in Pakistan, killing six people.
Chinese investigators arrive in Pakistan to probe deadly suicide attack
Security personnel inspect the site of a suicide attack near Besham city in the Shangla district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on March 26, 2024 / Photo: AFP
March 29, 2024

A team of Chinese investigators have arrived in Pakistan to join a probe into a suicide attack that killed five of its nationals earlier this week, officials said, as Pakistan continued its own investigations into the attack.

According to a government statement, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Friday briefed the Chinese investigators about Pakistan's investigations into the attack.

The slain Chinese engineers and workers were heading on Tuesday to the Dasu Dam, the biggest hydropower project in northwest Pakistan when a suicide bomber rammed his explosives-laden car into their vehicle.

A Pakistani driver was also killed in Tuesday's attack in Shangla, a district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Recommended

Beijing condemned the attack and asked Pakistan to conduct a detailed investigation and ensure the protection of thousands of its nationals who work on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Chinese working on CPEC-related projects have been targeted in Pakistan in recent years.

In July 2021, at least 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals, were killed when a suicide bomber detonated the explosives in his vehicle near a bus carrying Chinese and Pakistani engineers and labourers, prompting Chinese companies to suspend work for a time.

RelatedFive Chinese nationals killed in Pakistan suicide bomb attack: police
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington