WORLD
3 MIN READ
Malaysia arrests 'Israeli spy' in Kuala Lumpur operation
Authorities are probing the 36-year-old Israeli suspect, who had arrived in the country from UAE on a fake French passport and was caught in possession of multiple handguns and hundreds of live bullets in a hotel.
Malaysia arrests 'Israeli spy' in Kuala Lumpur operation
Malaysian authorities are on high alert following the arrest, with security beefed up for Malaysia's king, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other high-level figures.   / Photo: AP Archive
March 30, 2024

Malaysia has arrested an armed man at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, its top police official said, describing the 36-year-old as a suspected Israeli spy.

The man, who was found carrying six handguns and 200 bullets, had arrived at Kuala Lumpur International Airport from the United Arab Emirates on March 12 using what authorities believed to be a fake French passport, Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain told a press conference late on Friday.

The suspect turned over an Israeli passport upon questioning by police, Razarudin said.

Razarudin said police was investigating the possibility that the man could be a member of Israeli intelligence, though the suspect told authorities he had entered Malaysia to hunt down another Israeli citizen due to a family dispute.

RelatedTurkish court sentences several people for spying to Israel's Mossad

"However, we do not fully trust this narrative as we suspect there may be another agenda," Razarudin said, adding that the detained man had moved between several hotels during his time in Malaysia.

Recommended

Police were also investigating how the suspect obtained the weapons, which were purchased in Malaysia and paid for with crypto currency, Razarudin said.

Authorities were on high alert following the arrest, with security beefed up for Malaysia's king, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and other high-level figures, he added.

Malaysia, a majority-Muslim country, is a staunch supporter of the Palestinians and has criticised Israel's war on Gaza.

Malaysia, which does not have diplomatic ties with Israel, is home to around 600 Palestinian refugees, according to the UN refugee agency.

In 2018, a Palestinian scientist was shot dead in the Malaysian capital by two unidentified men in a killing that the Hamas resistance group suggested was carried out by Israel's dreaded Mossad intelligence service.

Explore
Türkiye will be 'the voice of Palestine' at the UN: Erdogan tells Palestine's Abbas
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington