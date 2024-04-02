Chinese President Xi Jinping has told his US counterpart Joe Biden that Beijing "will not sit idly by" if the United States continues to suppress "China's high-tech development", state media reported.

President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping clashed in a telephone call on Tuesday about US trade restrictions on technology and Taiwan, but they looked to manage their tensions, with two top US officials to head shortly to Beijing.

The telephone conversation was the two leaders' first direct interaction since a summit in November in California that saw a marked thaw in tone, if not the long-term rivalry, between the world's two largest economies.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will leave Wednesday and visit both Guangzhou, the southern city emblematic of China's manufacturing power, and Beijing, with Secretary of State Antony Blinken due in China in the coming weeks, officials said.

"Intense competition requires intense diplomacy to manage tensions, address misperceptions and prevent unintended conflict. And this call is one way to do that," a US official said in a briefing to reporters.

The official said the talks were not aimed at resolving differences, and the two leaders were open about heated disagreements.

High-tech exports issue

Xi accused the United States of creating economic risks with Biden's sweeping ban on high-tech exports.

"If the United States insists on suppressing China's high-tech development and depriving China of its legitimate right to development, we will not sit idly by," Xi warned, according to Chinese state media.

Biden rebuffed his appeal, with the White House saying he told him "the United States will continue to take necessary actions to prevent advanced US technologies from being used to undermine our national security, without unduly limiting trade and investment."

Xi, China's most powerful leader in decades, has solidified power at home and taken a tough approach in Asia, with a crackdown on freedoms in Hong Kong and assertive confrontations in recent weeks with the Philippines on the South China Sea.

But US observers see Xi as eager to temper the friction with the United States as China weathers rough economic headwinds.

At the California summit, he agreed to two key asks by the United States -- curbs on precursor chemicals to fentanyl, the synthetic painkiller behind a US overdose epidemic, and restoring dialogue between the two militaries to manage crises.

Xi may also see more opportunity for cooperation with Biden, who faces a rematch in November's presidential election with Donald Trump, who has cast China as an arch-enemy.