Brazil's Supreme Court ordered far-right ex-president Jair Bolsonaro to stand trial on charges of plotting a coup after failing to win re-election in 2022.

On Wednesday, a five-judge panel of the top court voted unanimously to put Bolsonaro on trial.

The trial will be the first of an ex-leader accused of attempting to take power by force since the start of Brazil's transition from dictatorship to democracy in 1985.

If convicted, the 70-year-old former army captain, who had nurtured hopes of making a comeback in elections scheduled for next year, risks a jail term of over 40 years.

Bolsonaro, who served a single term from 2019-2022, is accused of leading a "criminal organisation" that conspired to keep him in power regardless of the outcome of the 2022 election.

He lost to veteran left-winger Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by a razor-thin margin.

Investigators say that after his defeat, the coup plotters planned to issue a decree calling for new elections.

The investigators say the plotters also planned to have Lula, his vice-president Geraldo Alckmin, and Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes- a Bolsonaro arch-foe and one of the judges in the current case- assassinated.

Moraes, who has called Bolsonaro a "dictator," was the first judge to give his findings in the hearing, which was broadcast live on Brazilian TV.

Bolsonaro will be the second Brazilian ex-president in under a decade to face a criminal trial.

In July 2017, ex-president Lula was found guilty of corruption.

He spent a year and a half in prison but later had his conviction annulled by the Supreme Court and went on to win back the top office.

