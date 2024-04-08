The "Türkiye-United Kingdom Relations Panel" held at the Turkish Embassy in London by the Presidential Directorate of Communications brought together a diverse group of attendees including academics, think tank representatives, journalists, and businesspeople.

The panel focused on the evolving dynamics in post-Brexit relations between Türkiye and the United Kingdom, as well as the broader relationship between the two countries.

Addressing the participants via video message, Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun emphasised the challenges facing the world today, including regional and global crises and conflicts.

Altun highlighted the recent Ukraine-Russia war and called for moderation, advocating for conflict resolution through negotiation rather than war. He also mentioned the global consequences of the war, such as the food crisis, which Türkiye helped prevent through the grain corridor agreement.

Altun also addressed Israel's attacks on Palestine, condemning the oppression and use of hunger as a weapon in the region. He expressed concern over the increasing racism, discrimination, and Islamophobia experienced by Muslims, particularly in Western countries.