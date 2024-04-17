Hinz explains that the second tier is the David Sling—designed for short-range ballistic missiles like those fired from Lebanon or Syria.

Then there are the Arrow 2 and 3—conceived for larger ballistic missiles and said to cost between $2 million and $3.5 million for a single interceptor.

The Arrow 2 is comparable to the US military's Patriot. It works inside the earth's atmosphere, intercepting the missile in the terminal phase after it returns from space and shooting it down in the atmosphere.

Only a few countries have the Arrow 3, a "complicated technology" that works outside the earth's atmosphere, intercepting the missile in space. The Americans have the SM three, which is ship-based and works similarly. The real advantage is that these missiles are very fast, explains Hinz.

Kharief explains that the Arrow 3 can reach up to 2000 km per hour. It was funded by the US but made by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It has specific components, including a rocket engine, a thrust vector aiding its manoeuvrability and ability to change direction and a gimballed seeker that tracks heat.

Alongside the tiered defence system, reports also point to Israel's cost of keeping fighter jets operating for prolonged periods to intercept attacks.

Regional impact

Nevertheless, after Iran’s attack and continued tensions, some analysts are now questioning what impact it could have on regional power relations.

"I think, in my assessment, this was quite a substantial strike. They (Iran) really tried to overwhelm Israeli defences. It was not just symbolic, and it is a big question of how that will change power dynamics in the region," says Hinz.

In the aftermath, both Israel and Iran have claimed successes amid competing narratives.

"On the one hand, it probably is a propaganda win for Iran because it was a spectacular attack. And they can say, you know, look at what is happening in Gaza, what are these big regional countries doing? Nothing. Look at us; we fire 300 drones and missiles at Israel. So you can spin that quite well in the propaganda war," Hinz tells TRT World.

"On the other hand, Israeli defences have proven to be exceptionally good at defending Israel from uranium ballistic missiles. The Israelis have shown that their international friends will work with them - that this is useful for cooperation," he adds.

Calls for restraint

Some observers have described the recent bombing of the Iranian consulate as "the clearest signal yet of Israel's determination to shift the conflict's rules of engagement."

However, Justin Crump, a former British Army officer operating a risk intelligence company, has claimed that Iran did not use its "most advanced systems", appearing to suggest that this could be because they are not functional or Tehran was just sending a "message.”

Amid the regional tensions, some in the Middle East are also said to have been angered by the alleged involvement of regional neighbours. It comes in the wake of Israel's onslaught in occupied Gaza that has killed 33,800 Palestinians, mainly women and children.

Despite criticising Israel's aggression in the besieged enclave, Jordan, home to a sizable Palestinian community, reportedly shot down Iranian missiles and drones launched at Israel traversing its airspace. The country has described its actions as safeguarding its citizens.

One Western official reportedly claimed that Saudi Arabia also provided intelligence on the night.

The US had reportedly moved assets to the region with around 45,000 soldiers stationed across Kuwait, Bahrain and Qatar, while the UK increased its RAF footprint in Greek-administered Cyprus' Akrotiri airbase.

Numerous officials, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, have urged restraint.

Hinz says it is clear that the US doesn't wish for Israel to retaliate and to "keep the situation from escalating because I think there already is a regional escalation, but they want to lower the temperature of the regional escalation."

In the long term, amid fears of a potential open war between Israel and Iran and the wider geopolitical implications, experts point to the large stock of missiles and drones but the complexity of launching a simultaneous attack.

"Whether Israel decides to hit back and in what way, there are many potential options of Israel hitting back that, in the end, is an Israeli political question more than a technical one," says Hinz.

He says Israel could decide that they have defended "quite well" and will "not escalate further" but could still choose to "ramp up the pressure to roll back. Iran's influence in the region."

"Iran's essence in the region and which way they're going to go, I think, depends on the US and the US influence and internal Israeli politics and calculations."