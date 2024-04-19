Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations have said they opposed a "full-scale military operation in Rafah" by Israel as that would have "catastrophic consequences on the civilian population".

Ministers from Italy, the UK, the US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada also slammed on Friday the "unacceptable number of civilians" killed in Gaza during Israel's military offensive.

Israel has vowed to send troops into Gaza's overcrowded Rafah area in its war on Palestinian territory.

"We reiterate our opposition to a full-scale military operation in Rafah that would have catastrophic consequences on the civilian population," the ministers said in a statement.

Related 'De-escalate': How nations are reacting to Israel-Iran tensions

Brutal killings