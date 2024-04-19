WORLD
G7 opposes 'full-scale' Israeli military offensive in Gaza's Rafah
Foreign ministers from G7 countries also slammed the "unacceptable number of civilians" killed in Gaza during Israeli attacks.
"We deplore all losses of civilian lives," G7 ministers say at the meeting on Italy's island of Capri. / Photo: Reuters
April 19, 2024

Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven nations have said they opposed a "full-scale military operation in Rafah" by Israel as that would have "catastrophic consequences on the civilian population".

Ministers from Italy, the UK, the US, France, Germany, Japan and Canada also slammed on Friday the "unacceptable number of civilians" killed in Gaza during Israel's military offensive.

Israel has vowed to send troops into Gaza's overcrowded Rafah area in its war on Palestinian territory.

"We reiterate our opposition to a full-scale military operation in Rafah that would have catastrophic consequences on the civilian population," the ministers said in a statement.

Brutal killings

Israel has faced growing global opposition to the relentless war that has reduced much of Gaza to rubble, while its 2.4 million people have suffered under an Israeli siege.

"We deplore all losses of civilian lives," G7 ministers said at the meeting on Italy's island of Capri.

They said they "note with great concern the unacceptable number of civilians, including thousands of women, children and persons in vulnerable situations who have been killed in Gaza".

Israel's brutal war on Gaza started after Hamas launched an operation in Israel on October 7.

Israel's retaliatory offensive has killed at least 33,970 people in Gaza, mostly women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
