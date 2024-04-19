The International Monetary Fund has said that Middle East economies would grow at a slower pace this year than it previously projected as the war in Gaza, attacks on Red Sea shipping and lower oil output add to existing challenges of high debt and borrowing costs.

On Thursday, the IMF revised down its 2024 growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in its October regional outlook. That would be an improvement from 1.9 percent growth in 2023.

The downward revision was driven by conflicts in Sudan, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as well as oil production cuts by Gulf countries weighing on activity.

"Assuming these factors ease in 2025, growth is forecast to strengthen to 4.2 percent," the IMF said.

"Uncertainty is high and medium-term growth is forecast to remain below pre-pandemic historical averages."

Within MENA, oil exporters are seen faring better, with the IMF projecting 2.9 percent growth this year, up 1 percentage point from last year.

"The voluntary oil production cuts - most notably by Saudi Arabia - are expected to continue to put a temporary damper on growth this year," the IMF said, adding that "higher-than-projected oil production will boost growth" for other, non-Gulf hydrocarbon producers.

Non-hydrocarbon growth