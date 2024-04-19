BIZTECH
4 MIN READ
IMF revises down Mideast growth outlook on Israeli war, trade disruptions
The IMF revises its 2024 growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in its October regional outlook.
IMF revises down Mideast growth outlook on Israeli war, trade disruptions
The downward revision was driven by conflicts in Sudan, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as well as oil production cuts by Gulf countries weighing on activity. / Photo: Reuters Archive
April 19, 2024

The International Monetary Fund has said that Middle East economies would grow at a slower pace this year than it previously projected as the war in Gaza, attacks on Red Sea shipping and lower oil output add to existing challenges of high debt and borrowing costs.

On Thursday, the IMF revised down its 2024 growth forecast for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region to 2.7 percent from 3.4 percent in its October regional outlook. That would be an improvement from 1.9 percent growth in 2023.

The downward revision was driven by conflicts in Sudan, the occupied West Bank and Gaza, as well as oil production cuts by Gulf countries weighing on activity.

"Assuming these factors ease in 2025, growth is forecast to strengthen to 4.2 percent," the IMF said.

"Uncertainty is high and medium-term growth is forecast to remain below pre-pandemic historical averages."

Within MENA, oil exporters are seen faring better, with the IMF projecting 2.9 percent growth this year, up 1 percentage point from last year.

"The voluntary oil production cuts - most notably by Saudi Arabia - are expected to continue to put a temporary damper on growth this year," the IMF said, adding that "higher-than-projected oil production will boost growth" for other, non-Gulf hydrocarbon producers.

RelatedStocks sink, oil jumps following Israel's attack on Iran

Non-hydrocarbon growth

Recommended

OPEC+ members, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, last month agreed to extend voluntary output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) until the end of June to support the market. That has helped keep oil prices elevated.

A meeting of top OPEC+ ministers earlier this month kept oil supply policy unchanged. The bloc groups the de facto Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia.

Gulf economies are seen growing 2.4 percent this year, a downward revision of 1.3 percentage points from October, the IMF said.

Non-hydrocarbon growth in the oil-rich region will be the main driver of growth going forward and ambitious plans to diversify their economies are expected to reduce dependence on hydrocarbons, the IMF said.

Saudi Arabia is projected to grow 2.6 percent this year, a downward revision from 4 percent forecast in October, according to the IMF. The Middle East's largest economy needs oil at $96.2 to balance its 2024 budget, up from $79.7 the IMF forecast it would need six months ago.

Non-Gulf oil exporters are seen growing 3.3 percent in 2024, up from 3 percent seen in October.

Prolonged disruptions to trade in the Red Sea would further impact trade volumes and shipping costs, with a particular impact on Egypt due to lower Suez Canal receipts.

"The conflict in Gaza and Israel is a key downside risk for the MENA region, particularly the risk of further escalation or a protracted conflict and disruptions to trade and shipping," the IMF said.

RelatedShell, Saudi Aramco in price talks over Pavilion Energy asset acquisition
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US Fed makes first rate cut of 2025 on employment risks amid Trump pressure
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
AI could boost global trade by nearly 40 percent by 2040: WTO report
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy