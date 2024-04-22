Monday, April 22, 2024

1713 GMT — The United States will act swiftly to provide military assistance to help Kiev in its battle against Russia's offensive, President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a call.

According to a White House readout, Biden underscored America's "lasting commitment" to Ukraine and said it will "quickly provide significant new security assistance packages to meet Ukraine's urgent battlefield and air defence needs" as soon as the US Senate passes an expected aid package and Biden signs it into law.

The Senate is expected to take up the $61 billion measure, which cleared the House of Representatives last week, on Tuesday.

More updates 👇

1623 GMT — Russia has up to 25,000 troops trying to storm Chasiv Yar: Kiev

Russia has a force of 20,000-25,000 troops trying to storm the eastern Ukrainian town of Chasiv Yar and surrounding villages, Ukraine's military said, describing the situation in the area as difficult.

Ukraine has full control of Chasiv Yar, which lies on strategic high ground in the partially-occupied Donetsk region, but Kiev's top commander has said Russia wants to capture the town by May 9 when it marks Soviet Victory Day in World War Two.

"The situation around the town is difficult, however the situation is controllable... Our defenders are both receiving reinforcement and stabilising the line," said Nazar Voloshyn, a spokesman for the eastern military command.

"It's somewhere around 20,000-25,000 Russian servicemen trying to storm Chasiv Yar and the outskirts of settlements near it," he said in televised comments on public broadcaster Suspilne.

1556 GMT — TV tower collapses in Ukraine's Kharkiv after Russian missile attack

The 240-metre television tower in Ukraine's city of Kharkiv broke in half and fell to the ground, footage obtained by Reuters showed, after what local officials said was likely a Russian missile attack on television infrastructure.

The broadcasting signal was disrupted in Ukraine's second-largest city, which has been pounded by Russian missile and drone strikes in recent weeks.

"At the moment there are interruptions to the digital television signal," regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

There were no casualties because workers were in shelters, he added.

1535 GMT — Norway will contribute to improving air defence of Ukraine: Premier

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store has said that his country would contribute to improving the air defence of Ukraine, local media reported.

Store met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz where he announced that Norway would participate in an international air defence initiative for Ukraine.

The Nordic country will revise the budget of the Nansen program, which provides military and civilian support to Ukraine for $6.8 billion over five years, according to TV2.

"We have very little time to delay, so Norway will be involved in financing. There are several other countries that are contributing to this, because there are air defence systems that can get to Ukraine quite quickly, and they have been working intensively on this in the last few days and weeks," he said.

Store emphasised that countries need to send air defence systems from their warehouses as producing them takes time.