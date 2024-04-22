Everyday tens of millions of people use WhatsApp, the world's most popular messaging app owned by Meta.

Some of its active users are in Gaza where they must have created groups to exchange information and plan escape from constant Israeli military assaults, which have killed more than 34,000 people, most of them civilians.

There must be WhatsApp groups focused on finding the best way to get hold of meals because the Palestinian enclave is facing a famine as Israel has blocked supply of food and medicine to 2.3 million people.

Surely, there must be a WhatsApp group of overworked paramedics and doctors who have struggled to get hold of simple supplies such as oxygen cylinders for their patients. And just by virtue of being on that WhatsApp group, any one of them could have been the target of Israel’s deadly airstrikes.

Lavender, the powerful AI system, used by Israel to identify targets in Gaza was probably trained on data gleaned from such WhatsApp groups, says Paul Biggar, a software engineer and founder of Tech For Palestine.

The AI programmed to look for Hamas members also potentially targeted civilians if they shared the same WhatsApp group.

“It is also important to note that the Lavender system is a misapplication of AI,” he tells TRT World.

While Lavender suggests that people might be on similar WhatsApp groups, it does not mean they are members of Hamas or were involved in any violence.

“It is a "pre-crime" system and should never be used without (a) thorough investigation of all suggested targets," Biggar says.

He explains the targets are "rubber stamped," directly implicating Israel in the targeting of civilians.

"Each target named is a de facto civilian until proven otherwise - Lavender does not prove anything. This is just an attempt at "ethics washing" - using an AI system to accomplish a desired but immoral or illegal goal, and then blaming the AI," Biggar says.

"Anyone involved in this system is de facto targeting and killing civilians in direct contravention of international law and should be prosecuted appropriately."

Earlier this month, the +972 Magazine reported that Israel is using Lavender to target tens of thousands of Palestinians and single them out systematically, with "minimal human oversight and a lenient approach to casualties."