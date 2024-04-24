In March of 1967, Columbia University student Bob Feldman discovered documents in a college library detailing the school's affiliation with the Institute for Defense Analyses, a pro-armament thinktank linked to the United States Department of Defense.

Armed with the evidence, Feldman, a former Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) member, soon galvanised his peers into launching an anti-war campaign on campus. For one year, students demanded that the university abandon its affiliation with the institute, which supported US involvement in the Vietnam War.

As the university increasingly sought to silence anti-war protests on the campus, the SDS and the Student Afro-American Society (SAS) invited Columbia and Barnard College students to stage a more confrontational demonstration.

On April 23, 1968, students marched to Morningside Park in Harlem, whereColumbia had been controversially building a new gymnasium on public land. The building would have required Harlem's mostly Black residents to enter on a different level and would only grant them access to part of the facilities, prompting the SAS to call it "Gym Crow."

The year of student protest

When the police intervened and arrested one activist, protesters returned to Columbia and occupied its Hamilton Hall. For seven days, the eyes of the United States and the world turned to the university. Since last week, this has been happening again, as students protest at Columbia, this time for Gaza.

Students encamped right now on the lawn of the university's campus claim to belong to the same tradition of anti-war resistance.

To this day, 1968 is known as the year of student activism, and for good reason. Around the world, from the North to the South, from the East to the West, in authoritarian or democratic regimes, students revolted against the status quo.

In the occupied buildings of the Sorbonne or on the streets of Cape Town, Prague, Rio de Janeiro, and Tokyo, student demands and goals varied, but many of them shared a common theme.

They sought to confront persistent white supremacy and neocolonialism, to bring an end to the Vietnam War, to stop the development of nuclear weapons, and to overthrow the dictatorial regimes that proliferated during the Cold War. Columbia and Barnard students were part of this worldwide struggle.

Standing against Apartheid

Less than two decades later, in April 1985, Columbia would return to the headlines when members of the university's Coalition for a Free South Africa chained closed the doors to Hamilton Hall to protest the university's investments in corporations operating in Apartheid South Africa.

A few hours later, more than 200 protesters joined them. The seven students at the origin of the movement had been fasting for days before blocking the building. The university's administration response is said to have been: "Keep fasting." Protests on multiple American campuses ensued.

"There is nothing new about this kind of civil disobedience," Martin Luther King, Jr. once argued in another context. Columbia and Barnard students belong, indeed, to a long tradition of anti-war resistance.

A tradition that they rightly argue their universities have constantly commemorated and celebrated in the past decades. Once again, American students are turning to past political movements to find inspiration amid their current struggle.

But what is happening at Columbia is also part of a much more recent history.

Crisis generation