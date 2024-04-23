The UK government has recently passed controversial legislation to deport asylum seekers to Rwanda, despite facing humanitarian concerns and condemnation.

Tasked with scrutinising proposed legislation, the House of Lords on Monday repeatedly sent back the plans with amendments to MPs in the lower chamber.

However, they eventually agreed to make no further changes, ensuring the bill's passage into law after British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said the government would force Parliament to sit as late into Monday night as necessary to pass it.

Sunak had already promised to start sending asylum seekers to Rwanda within 10 to 12 weeks.

Despite mounting international pressure to reconsider the legislation due to concerns about its compliance with international law, Sunak said the government had booked commercial charter planes and trained staff to take migrants to Rwanda, a policy he hopes to benefit from in the upcoming elections due this year.

“No ifs, no buts. These flights are going to Rwanda,” Sunak told a news conference earlier on Monday.

However, there are significant concerns regarding the Rwanda Plan, which many critics argue breaches international law and undermines human dignity.

What is the ‘Rwanda Plan’ and how does it work?

In April 2022, the UK and Rwanda signed an agreement for people seeking asylum in the UK to be deported to Rwanda, known as the ‘Migration and Economic Partnership’ or ‘Rwanda Plan’.

The law will let the government send asylum seekers to Rwanda some 6,400 kilometers (4,000 miles) away, if they arrive in Britain without permission.

Under the scheme, once refugees have been sent to Rwanda, they will be processed under Rwandan law and unable to return to the UK.

Initially set up to take effect from January 1, 2022, the first deportation flight scheduled for June 2022 was blocked by European judges. The UK Supreme Court subsequently upheld a ruling that the scheme was unlawful because the migrants risked being sent back to their home countries or to other countries where they would be at risk of abuse.

In response, the Prime Minister agreed to a new treaty with Rwanda and introduced new legislation - the Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill - to overcome any legal obstacles and declare the country safe.

Although no deportations have occurred, Britain has already paid Rwanda more than £200 million ($304 million), and it could cost more than £600 million to resettle some 300 refugees.

Who does ‘Rwanda Plan’ apply to?

Rwanda Plan covers all asylum seekers who have entered the UK ‘illegally’, even though there is no way to apply for asylum from outside the country and no refugee visa to enter the country ‘legally’.

This is despite the fact that under the Refugee Convention, to which the UK is a signatory, asylum seekers have the right to apply for asylum in the UK and should not be penalised for arriving irregularly.

Home Office statistics also show that most people crossing the Channel are subsequently recognised as refugees.