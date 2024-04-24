China has warned that US military support for Taiwan only increased the "risk of conflict" along the strait, after the US Congress allocated $8 billion in military support for the island.

"I'd like to emphasise that the United States and Taiwan strengthening military ties will not bring about security for Taiwan," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.

"It will only increase tensions and the risk of conflict across the Taiwan Strait, and will ultimately be an act of shooting oneself in the foot," Wang warned.

The US Congress gave final approval on Tuesday night to a $95 billion package of assistance to allies including Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

Related US House passes aid to Ukraine, Israel, Taiwan along with TikTok ban

'Doomed fate of Taiwan'