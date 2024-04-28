Tesla founder and CEO Elon Musk met with a top government leader in the Chinese capital Sunday, just as the nation's carmakers are showing off their latest electric vehicle models at the Beijing auto show.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang told Musk that he hopes the U.S. will work more with China on “win-win” cooperation, citing Tesla's operations in China as a successful example of economic cooperation, China's state broadcaster CCTV said on its main evening news program.

For China, Musk is a welcome antidote to the tough talk from US officials, which played out most recently during a visit by Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

Li's remarks also reflect China's efforts to attract foreign investment to boost its flagging economy.

It wasn't clear whether Musk would visit the auto show, which runs through this week. Chinese automakers and startups have launched a bevvy of electric cars in recent years, some going head-to-head with Tesla and undercutting the American maker on price.

Price cuts