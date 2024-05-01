Wednesday, May 1, 2024

1904 GMT –– Israel's military chief of staff has said that the Gaza offensive "will continue with strength" and that Israel was "preparing for an offensive in the north".

The head of the armed forces, Herzi Halevi, did not elaborate further in the remarks he made while conducting a tour and a situational assessment at the Lebanese border.

1849 GMT –– More than 50 pct of Gaza pier constructed: Pentagon

The United States military has so far constructed over 50 percent of a maritime pier that will eventually be placed off the coast of Gaza to speed the flow of humanitarian aid into the enclave, the Pentagon said.

"As of today, we are over 50 percent complete on setting up the pier," Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh told reporters.

Singh said that the pier had several different components.

"The floating pier has been completely constructed and setup. The causeway is in progress," she added.

1737 GMT — Colombia declares to cut ties with 'genocidal' Israel over Gaza

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has said he will break diplomatic relations with Israel over its war in Gaza.

Petro has already heavily criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and requested to join South Africa's case accusing Israel of genocide at the International Court of Justice.

"Here in front of you, the government of change, of the president of the republic announces that tomorrow we will break diplomatic relations with the state of Israel... for having a government, for having a president who is genocidal," Petro told cheering crowds in Bogota, who marched to mark International Worker's Day and back Petro's social and economic reforms.

1732 GMT – Israeli artillery shelling kills 1, injures several in Gaza’s Khan Younis

A Palestinian woman was killed and several people were injured in Israeli artillery shelling in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The shelling targeted a group of Palestinians in Qaa al-Qurain area in southern Khan Younis, the witnesses said.

1725 GMT –– Blinken tells Israel 'better ways' to deal with Hamas than Rafah assault

Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that he made clear to Israeli leaders US opposition to a major attack on the Gaza city of Rafah and said he suggested "better ways" to address Hamas.

"Our position is clear. It hasn't changed, it won't change," Blinken told reporters.

"We cannot and will not support a major military operation in Rafah absent an effective plan to make sure that civilians are not harmed, and we've not seen such a plan."

"At the same time, there are other ways –– and in our judgement, better ways –– of dealing with the real ongoing challenge of Hamas that does not require a major military operation" in Rafah, Blinken said.

1724 GMT ––Israeli comptroller accuses Netanyahu, army of non-cooperation in Oct 7 probe

Israel's State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has accused the army and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office of not cooperating with investigations into the October 7 failures.

In two letters addressed to Netanyahu and Army Chief of Staff Aviv Herzi Halevi, Englman demanded them ''to hand over documents, with no restrictions, concerning the October 7 Hamas attack and the war in Gaza,'' according to Haaretz daily.

Englman said Netanyahu and Halevi ''must order their people to act according to the law and cooperate with the investigation teams.”

“My public and ethical duty as state comptroller is to carry out a comprehensive investigation of the biggest failure in the history of the state,” he said in the letter as cited by The Times of Israel newspaper.

Englman added that he is ''looking at the political, military and civilian responses.''

1707 GMT –– Over 800 Israeli settler attacks since Oct 7: UN

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) has said that it recorded at least 800 Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in the West Bank that resulted in casualties or property damage since October 7.

"This included the killing of more than 30 Palestinians by Israeli forces or settlers, the injury of nearly 500 others, and damage to dozens of homes, and nearly 12,000 trees and 450 vehicles," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric told reporters, noting OCHA's warning that the situation in the occupied West Bank and in East Jerusalem is escalating.

1653 GMT –– Another Hezbollah fighter killed in border clashes with Israeli army

Another Hezbollah combatant was killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, the country's group has said.

Hezbollah identified the slain fighter as Wahid Abdul-Hameed Tufaili from the town of Deir al-Zahrani. It, however, did not provide any details about the circumstances of his death.

Tension has escalated along Lebanon’s border with Israel amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces as Tel Aviv pressed ahead with its deadly offensive on Gaza.

At least 288 Hezbollah fighters have since been killed in clashes with Israeli forces, according to figures released by the group.

1644 GMT ––Blinken says progress on aid to Gaza is real but needs to be accelerated

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said during a visit to Israel that progress on improving humanitarian access to Gaza is real but, given the immense need in the Palestinian enclave, it needs to be accelerated.

Blinken, who earlier met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, told reporters that Israel has made important compromises over a proposal for a deal that would see hostages released in exchange for a ceasefire, but it was up to Hamas to take that deal.

1642 GMT –– Approximately 1,000 Palestinian workers missing in Israel: NGO

Nearly 1,000 Palestinian workers remain forcibly disappeared in Israel, a Palestinian nongovernmental organisation has said.

In a statement, the Palestinian Prisoner Society said around 10,300 workers had entered Israel before Oct. 7, 2023.

“Some 3,200 workers were released by Israel at the Kerem Shalom crossing in November, while 6,441 others had left for the West Bank,” the statement read.

“Around 1,000 workers remain missing,” the NGO said, adding that Israel refuses to disclose any information about the fate of these missing workers.

1633 GMT –– Palestine's admission to UN ‘long overdue': Envoy

The Palestinian ambassador to the UN issued a fervent call for "long overdue" admission of his country to the UN.

Riyad Mansour spoke at the UN General Assembly session on the veto of the draft resolution for Palestine's UN membership and stressed that one cannot support a two-state solution while standing idle.

"An immediate ceasefire, long called for by this assembly and demanded by the Security Council is indispensable," he said, asserting that atrocities against Palestinians must be promptly stopped.

1628 GMT –– Over 9,000 Palestinian detainees in Israeli jails: Rights group

Some 9,088 Palestinian detainees are held in Israeli jails, an Israeli human rights group has said.

The detainees include 3,424 held without trial or charge under Israel’s notorious policy of administrative detention and 865 Palestinians classified as illegal combatants, the Center for the Defense of the Individual (HaMoked) said in a report, citing figures released by the Israeli Prison Service.

HaMoked said the figure does not include Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in Gaza.

1610 GMT –– Palestinians refute US, Israeli claims of increased Gaza aid

Gaza’s government media office dismissed US and Israeli claims about an increase in humanitarian aid flow into the besieged enclave.

According to Salama Marouf, head of the media office, around 163 aid trucks enter the besieged enclave daily, a figure that is significantly lower than the 500 aid trucks needed to avert a humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

“This figure is significantly lower than the daily needs of our people, especially the residents of northern Gaza,” he added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke of an improvement in the aid flow into Gaza. Israeli and US estimates put the number of aid trucks entering the enclave daily at 300-400 trucks.

1610 GMT –– Blinken tours Kerem Shalom aid crossing as tank fire rings out from Gaza

Tank fire echoed from Gaza on as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited an aid inspection point, where he heard from Israeli officials including Defense Minister Yoav Gallant about efforts to increase assistance to the Palestinian enclave just a few hundred meters away.

Blinken got his first up-close view of the besieged enclave six months into the war as he toured a compound at the Kerem Shalom crossing bordered by thick concrete walls where aid trucks bound for Gaza are held for inspection, a process that aid groups have complained has been a major bottleneck.

Israel has sought to demonstrate it is not blocking aid to Gaza, especially since President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, saying Washington’s policy could shift if Israel fails to take steps to address civilian harm, humanitarian suffering, and the safety of aid workers.

1528 GMT –– 1 killed, 5 injured when Israeli fighter jets strike house in central Gaza

One Palestinian was killed and five others were injured in an Israeli air strike in the central Gaza, the Red Crescent Society said.

The organization said its ambulance teams evacuated the victims following the attack, which targeted a house in the Nuseirat refugee camp.

The strike caused massive destruction in the area, according to eyewitnesses.

1439 GMT –– Israel allows Gaza aid trucks in via Erez post-US push

Israel reopened the sole crossing on the northern edge of Gaza, allowing aid trucks to pass through the Erez checkpoint following US demands to do more to address the growing humanitarian crisis.

Reopening the Erez crossing has been one of the main pleas of international aid agencies for months, to alleviate hunger which is believed to be most severe among the hundreds of thousands of civilians in the enclave's northern sector.

The Erez crossing, primarily used for foot traffic, had remained closed since it was destroyed during the Hamas attacks on October 7.

1437 GMT –– Gaza's debris exceeds Ukraine's with growing risks: UN

Gaza is filled with more debris and rubble than Ukraine, the UN has said, with the mammoth task of clearing it made all the more costly and dangerous by the sheer amount of asbestos and unexploded ordnance.

Six months after Israel's Gaza war, the United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) estimated the amount of debris in the Palestinian enclave at 37 million tonnes in mid-April, or 300 kilogrammes per square metre.

"Gaza has more rubble than Ukraine, and to put that in perspective, the Ukrainian front line is 600 miles (nearly 1,000 kilometres) long, and Gaza is 25 miles (40 km) long," said Mungo Birch, head of the UNMAS programme in the Palestinian territories.

1409 GMT –– Israel's Lapid urges swift military conscription for ultra-Orthodox Jews

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has called on the government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to “immediately” begin conscripting ultra-Orthodox Jews.

''Mandatory service for everyone, those who do not enlist will not receive a penny from the state,'' he added.

His comments came in response to a message sent by the government to Israel’s Supreme Court asking for more time to gradually conscript ultra-Orthodox Jews.

1332 GMT –– Over 1000 workers protest UK arms sales to Israel on May Day

More than a thousand workers across the UK have staged demonstrations on May Day to call for an end to arms sales to Israel.