Israeli whistleblowers have revealed disturbing conditions at the Sde Teiman desert camp, a military base turned torture centre in the Negev desert, according to a report by CNN .

The facility holds Palestinians detained during Israel's invasion of besieged Gaza.

The whistleblowers, who risk legal repercussions and reprisals from groups supportive of Israel’s harsh policies in Gaza, described detainees held under extreme physical restraint.

"Rows of men in gray tracksuits are seen sitting on paper-thin mattresses, ringfenced by barbed wire. All appear blindfolded, their heads hanging heavy under the glare of floodlights," said the report, citing whistleblowers.

"We were told they were not allowed to move. They should sit upright. They’re not allowed to talk. Not allowed to peek under their blindfold."

Tortured out of 'revenge'

The report said detainees are "placed under extreme physical restraint, and a field hospital where wounded detainees are strapped to their beds, wearing diapers and fed through straws."