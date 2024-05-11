WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tied, diapered, beaten: Israeli insiders reveal severe Palestinian torture
Whistleblowers tell CNN of harrowing conditions at Sde Teiman torture centre where blindfolded and chained Palestinians face amputations due to constant handcuffing and medical procedures by under-qualified staff.
Tied, diapered, beaten: Israeli insiders reveal severe Palestinian torture
Reconstruction of the layout of Sde Teiman military facility, based on firsthand testimonies, offers a glimpse inside the notorious detention centre where Palestinian detainees were held./ Photo: CNN via X / Others
May 11, 2024

Israeli whistleblowers have revealed disturbing conditions at the Sde Teiman desert camp, a military base turned torture centre in the Negev desert, according to a report by CNN .

The facility holds Palestinians detained during Israel's invasion of besieged Gaza.

The whistleblowers, who risk legal repercussions and reprisals from groups supportive of Israel’s harsh policies in Gaza, described detainees held under extreme physical restraint.

"Rows of men in gray tracksuits are seen sitting on paper-thin mattresses, ringfenced by barbed wire. All appear blindfolded, their heads hanging heavy under the glare of floodlights," said the report, citing whistleblowers.

"We were told they were not allowed to move. They should sit upright. They’re not allowed to talk. Not allowed to peek under their blindfold."

Tortured out of 'revenge'

The report said detainees are "placed under extreme physical restraint, and a field hospital where wounded detainees are strapped to their beds, wearing diapers and fed through straws."

Recommended

One whistleblower, who works as a medic at the facility’s field hospital, said: "They stripped them down of anything that resembles human beings."

It noted that guards were instructed to silence detainees and to single out "problematic" individuals for punishment.

Another whistleblower said beatings were administered "not for intelligence gathering," but out of "revenge."

RelatedGaza civilians voice out their chilling encounters with Israeli torture

The whistleblowers' accounts also raised concerns about medical care at the facility.

Another reported "amputated prisoners' limbs due to injuries sustained from constant handcuffing; of medical procedures sometimes performed by under-qualified medics," the report added.

In response to CNN’s request for comment, the Israeli military stated that any misconduct allegations are "examined and dealt with accordingly."

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Gulf bloc to strengthen collective security after Israeli attack on Qatar
US trying to 'take back' Bagram Air Base from Taliban to check on China: Trump
EU mulls plan to use frozen Russian assets for Ukraine loan
Missiles worth $500M fired by US to 'defend Israel' during its war with Iran: Pentagon
Strongest response to Israel's Gaza genocide has come from Türkiye: Erdogan
US chip giant Nvidia to invest $5B in Intel
US revokes visas of Indians linked to fentanyl trafficking
Netanyahu's Gaza occupation push is a death sentence for Israeli hostages: former captive
Huawei unveils new tech for AI as US imposes curbs on export of high-end chips to China
US veterans join Gaza-bound flotilla to oppose Israel’s siege, demand end to genocide
Syria’s top diplomat to push for US sanctions relief in rare Washington visit
China rejects Netanyahu’s 'information blockade' claims, warns it harms ties
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer