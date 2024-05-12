At least eleven people were killed and dozens more were injured when a bus carrying high school students on a graduation trip crashed on Indonesia's biggest island, police have said.

The bus was carrying more than 60 students and teachers from the Java island town of Depok to Lembang, a popular tourist spot, when it crashed at 6:48 pm (1148 GMT) on Saturday, police said on Sunday.

The students had just celebrated their graduation and were on a school trip when the bus suddenly lost control and tilted to the left, crashing into a car and three motorbikes, West Java province police spokesman Jules Abraham Abast said.

"Out of the passengers who died, nine of them were students, and one of them was a teacher," Abast said.

The accident also killed one motorcyclist, seriously injured 13 people and caused minor injuries to 40 others, he added.