"Thank you, a thousand times over! Our sadness has now grown up and become a man. And now, we must fight.”

That was the closing verse of a short but influential poem by iconic Palestinian poet, Samih Al-Qasim. It is entitled, "Rafah's Children."

Al-Qasim’s poem was published in 1971, over half a century before Israel began its invasion of Rafah, the apex of its supposed military achievement – read genocide – in Gaza, which started in October 2023.

The poem identified two major characters in Palestine's ongoing tragedy, starting with the Nakba in 1948: The Israeli, as a representation of war, and the Palestinian people, as a symbol of sumud - steadfastness.

Al-Qasim describes the Israeli as "the one who digs his path through the wounds of millions," and "whose tanks crush all the roses in the garden," and "who breaks the windows in the night" and "whose planes drop bombs on childhood's dream."

The second character, the Palestinians, are depicted as the "children of the impossible roots," those "who have never woven braids into coverlets," or "never spat on corpses or yanked their gold teeth."

The message of the Palestinians to their Israeli tormentors is, again, "Thank you, a thousand times over! Our sadness has now grown up and become a man. And now, we must fight."

Deep pain

I reflected on this poem during a turbulent flight to Amsterdam to speak about the Nakba to audiences, whom I later found to be deeply saddened, angry and at times, even confused by the degree of Israeli cruelty in Gaza.

I tried to organise my scattered thoughts. How do you speak about a pain so deep and growing, as if it was a mere political issue, a "conflict" between two sides, with purportedly "competing" narratives?

Is genocide a narrative? Is the quest for freedom a conflict?

"Did you know that more Palestinian journalists have been killed in Gaza in the matter of seven months than those who have died in WWII and Vietnam combined?"

I wrote that sentence in my notebook to emphasise, for the umpteenth time, the centrality of the Palestinian voice to the Palestinian story. I underlined the word "combined."

It seems that Palestinians must die in large numbers to make a case for themselves as to why they should be allowed to speak.

"Take your share of our blood—and go," wrote Mahmoud Darwish in his seminal poem, "Those Who Pass Between Fleeting Words."

Are over 35,000 dead, nearly 80,000 wounded and 11,000 missing under the rubble of Gaza enough for those seeking a "share of our blood" to finally let us be?

Another pressing question: Is this precious blood enough for us, Palestinians, to be granted, in the words of Edward Said, a "permission to narrate?"

So much of our efforts, as Palestinian intellectuals, journalists, historians, artists and even ordinary people have been dedicated to mere recognition of our very existence.

Recognise us

Existence, or the recognition of that existence, is the starting point to everything. It is the prerequisite to a life of dignity. Without it, our collective death and erasure often happens in total stillness.

Many oppressed nations perished this way, leaving nothing behind but the suppressed echoes of untold pain. We, Palestinians, resist so that we may preserve hope - for us, but also for all oppressed people everywhere.

Israel has done its utmost to deny us such a seemingly basic right - the very acknowledgement that we exist. This started even before the Nakba.