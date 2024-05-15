The United Nations General Assembly vote on Friday to support Palestine's membership to the body was a well-meaning but rather symbolic event. To be fair, there will be some benefits, but will it change the reality on the ground?

The vote by 143 countries affirmed the Palestinian bid to become a full UN member, recognised Palestine as qualified to join the UN, and recommended that the UN Security Council "reconsider the matter favourably."

In 2012 despite vehement US and Israeli objections Palestine changed its status from a "non-member observer entity" to a "non-member observer state."

This gave Palestine a chance to joininternational bodies such as the International Criminal Court (ICC) and lodge a case against for example unlawful Jewish settlements in the West Bank and military attacks in the West Bank and Gaza.

However, full membership to the UN can only be approved by the 15-member security council, where the five permanent members have a veto. And as recently as last month, the United States vetoed a resolution for the full recognition of Palestine as a state.

Still, even without Security Council approval for full membership, Palestinians now have new benefits.

When the General Assembly opens in September, Palestine will have the right to be seated among member states in alphabetical order. In addition, Palestine will be able to make statements on behalf of a group, cosponsor proposals, propose items in the provisional agenda, and raise procedural motions.

Palestinians will not have a General Assembly vote, nor would they be able to present candidacy for major UN bodies such as the security council and the Economic and Social Council.

However, pro-Israeli groups fear that a separate General Assembly vote could allow for the election of the Palestinians to the UN Human Rights Council. This could be a forum where Israel's human rights abuses can be prosecuted.

What's in a vote?

Nine countries voted against the membership of Palestine: the US, Israel, Argentina, Czech Republic, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Hungary, and Papua New Guinea. Supporting the resolution were Russia, China, India, Indonesia, South Africa, France, Spain, Belgium, and several other eastern European countries.

Despite Germany's full-throated support for Israel in its supply of lethal weapons, it abstained in the vote, along with the United Kingdom, Canada, Sweden and 21 others.

Abstention, instead of opposition, might indicate that these countries can no longer deny Palestinian statehood. Fearing backlash from vocal domestic audiences and perhaps out of deference to the US-Israel's primary backer-the UK, Canada and Germany held back from supporting the rather toothless resolution.

However, even if Palestine gains full recognition at the UN, this does not change any of the facts on the ground. Palestinian sovereignty and territory are not on the agenda in these symbolic votes.

In defending its no vote, United States Deputy Ambassador Robert Wood claimed that Palestinian statehood can only be recognised as a result of direct negotiations with Israel.

The US and Israel fully know that no such negotiations are on the table. And claims of future negotiations are nothing but deception. The US has had three decades to ensure negotiations took place. Instead, various administrations colluded with Israel and deliberately neglected negotiations.