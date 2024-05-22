TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 Conference League finals
The UEFA Executive Board decides that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul, while the venue for the 2027 Conference League final will be determined later.
Istanbul to host 2026 UEFA Europa League, 2027 Conference League finals
The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul. / Photo: AA
May 22, 2024

Istanbul will host both the 2026 Europa League and 2027 Conference League finals, UEFA Executive Board Member Servet Yardimci has announced.

The UEFA Executive Board meeting, attended by Yardimci, was held in Dublin, the capital of Ireland on Wednesday.

The Board decided that the 2026 Europa League final will be held at Besiktas' home ground Tupras Stadium in Istanbul.

Recommended

Venue for the 2027 Confer ence League final will be determined later.

Tupras Stadium, formerly known as Vodafone Park, also hosted the 2019 UEFA Super Cup final between Liverpool and Chelsea.

RelatedTürkiye and Italy team up for bid to co-host 2032 UEFA Championship
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye monitors Greek Cypriot arms deal with Israel, vows necessary measures for TRNC security
NASA veteran hails Türkiye’s space push, sees more astronauts
Teknofest visitors experience Türkiye’s Steel Dome air defence system
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Türkiye’s supersonic jet trainer Hurjet flies high at TEKNOFEST 2025
By Kazim Alam
Turkish foreign minister discusses Gaza situation with Saudi, Egyptian counterparts
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault