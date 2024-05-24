High school students from 13 schools in Maryland, Virginia and Washington, DC have skipped classes to participate in a "School Strike for Gaza" and demand an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.

The more than 100 protesters, who comprised of a diverse coalition of young people, chanted "No more bombs and occupations," "free, free Palestine" and "we cannot be pushed aside, put an end to genocide" as they marched from McPherson Square to the White House on Friday.

Speaking to TRT World, student Reb Spring said she supports an end to US aid to Israel and a ceasefire in Gaza after seeing all the suffering of Palestinians on social media.

"I'm very against war and all the damage it causes for the entire world. The hope is that the US will stop intervening in Israel and Gaza, and hopefully with that influence, Israel will pull back and let the Palestinians have their homes and live peacefully," she said.

Following the march, students participated in a teach-in to learn more about the war on Gaza.

So far, at least 36,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its offensive in October, most of them women and children, according to government figures. More than 1 million more people are displaced and lack shelter, food, water and healthcare.