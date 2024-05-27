Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on Ukraine's allies to pressure Russia into peace by using "all means", during a visit to Madrid.

Zelenskyy spoke as Moscow claimed to have captured two villages in eastern Ukraine and after a weekend Russian strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed more than a dozen people.

"In these weeks, our soldiers are defending themselves against the Russian offensive," Zelenskyy said on Monday.

"We need to intensify our joint work with our partners to achieve more. Security and tangible coercion of Russia to peace by all means," he added.

Zelenskyy is due to visit Portugal on Tuesday, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro's office said without giving details.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine's allies should permit his forces to "defend ourselves," after some Western officials called for a review of restrictions on Ukraine using the weapons they supply to strike Russia.

"We need to work together and put pressure not only on Russia, but also on our partners to give us the opportunity to defend ourselves against Russia," Zelenskyy said.

"Even those partners who are afraid to give this or that advice should understand that air defence is defence, not attack."