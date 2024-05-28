Soon after the jumble of hastily pitched tents in Rafah was struck by Israeli bombs on late Sunday, Tel Aviv began painting the killings as an ‘unfortunate’ incident.

The pictures and videos of dismembered and charred bodies, some of them belonging to babies, raised an international hue and cry as tens of thousands of people took to streets in Western cities to protest.

Bilal, a 20-year-old student, lives some 500 metres from the camp of tents in Rafah’s Tal al Sultan area where Palestinians displaced from elsewhere in Gaza have sought refuge.

At least 45 people were killed, and dozens more injured in the Israeli strike, which reportedly involved use of 2,000-pound bombs.

“The sound was unnervingly close, almost as if it had happened in our neighbours’ house, and we witnessed flames erupting from the site,” Bilal, who lives with a family of eight, tells TRT World.

“We saw children and women suffering from burns, with no one able to assist them due to the limited medical resources. The field hospitals were overwhelmed by the sheer number of casualties.

When US-made bombs exploded in the congested tent city, it was inevitable for the plastic canopies to catch fire, which spread quickly, killing many trapped people.

The 'crammed' safe zones

Rafah is in the southern part of the besieged Gaza. Israel has itself designated the south as a “safe area” or the so-called humanitarian zone.

Since October 7, when Israel launched its own war on Gaza after the Hamas attack, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from the mid and northern parts have had to evacuate numerous times to the south.

But the south is now overcrowded and also under attack from the Israeli military despite international pleas to spare the region on humanitarian grounds.

“The Palestinians have dragged their families and few possessions onward to new locations for the seventh, eighth, ninth time in seven months of war. But as far as we can see, there is nothing ‘humanitarian’ about these areas,” said Suze van Meegen, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC)’s head of operations in Gaza.

Israel launched an indiscriminate air and ground military operation in the south at the start of May, displacing approximately 800,000 people from Rafah, as reported by the UN.

After the Sunday attack, the war-battered civilians are now inching their way to Al Mawasi town further in the south along Gaza’s coast.

Islam and his family, including seven children, are among thousands of Palestinians, who were forced to flee Rafah after the deadly bombing on the tents. They are en route to Al Mawasi, praying they are not targeted by the Israeli jets on their way.

Islam, 33, who previously worked as a humanitarian worker, describes the bombing on the tents as “merciless.”

“The fire from the bombing? Oh, it was intense. We witnessed flames soaring high. It was truly terrifying, extremely brutal. The attacks were merciless, and there were many children,” he tells TRT World.

“Many of them have not received the required treatment, and have suffered amputations, whether of lower or upper limbs.”