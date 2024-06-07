A new, makeshift stadium in the suburbs of New York will become the centre of the cricketing world for a few hours on Sunday (June 9) when old foes Pakistan and India clash in a high-voltage game of the ICC T20 World Cup. It's a match that will surely attract hundreds of millions of eyeballs not just in the Indo-Pak subcontinent but the entire world.

Turn back the clock to 14 years ago.

Back in the fall of 2010, there was a lot of excitement among the sporting circles of Pakistan and India, the two South Asian neighbours. The two have fought three wars since they were created following the violent partition in 1947. And for a change, cricket—the number one sport in India and Pakistan by a mile—wasn't creating the buzz.

It was tennis.

In fact, the prime reason was the exploits of two young men who had formed a partnership, half Pakistani and half Indian, that was causing waves not just in their own countries but around the tennis world.

Pakistan's tennis ace Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi and his Indian counterpart Rohan Bopanna stunned Eduardo Schwank and Horacio Zeballos of Argentina 7-6 (5), 6-4 in the US Open men's doubles semi-finals. The two were to face the US's Brian brothers—Mike and Bob—the top seeds and the most successful doubles team in history in the final.

It was a story that had to make headlines and it did.

Qureshi was the first Pakistani and the first Muslim to play in a Grand Slam final. Bopanna, who recently won the Australian Open doubles title and became the world No.1, was then looking for his first-ever major crown. But much more than personal glory, by teaming together and reaching the finale, they had brought together, albeit briefly, people of two nations with a bitter history.

There were more than 20,000 fans cheering for them at the Center Court at Flushing Meadows in New York when they took on the Bryans. There were Indian fans and there were Pakistani fans among the packed crowd. Among the attendees were the United Nations ambassadors of the two countries.

They were dubbed as the Indo-Pak Express and they were receiving support from everywhere.

Among them was Manohar Singh Gill, then India’s sports minister, who sent his good wishes with the query: “I have one question for everyone. If Bopanna and Qureshi can play together, why cannot India and Pakistan?”

Unfortunately, the duo did not have a fairytale ending. They went down fighting against the Bryans, and both sets were decided on tie-breakers.

"It was a life-changing experience for me," Qureshi tells TRT World in an interview. "Playing in the US Open final was the highlight of my tennis career," he adds.

"Ever Since I started playing tennis professionally I wanted to be recognised as a tennis-playing sports star in Pakistan. When I returned home after the final, everyone recognised me as a star.

"I was the first Pakistani and first Muslim player to play a Grand Slam final. It was like a dream come true, playing against the No.1 team in the world. We played an unbelievable match in front of over 20,000 fans at the centre court. It was definitely an experience I will remember for the rest of my life."

Even after almost 14 years, during which their partnership ended, Qureshi still believes the sport has the power to bring nations like Pakistan and India, which have mostly been at loggerheads since gaining independence from the British in 1947, closer.

He believes that if two relatively lesser-known tennis-playing boys can help break the ice between the two neighbours, then cricket stars, idolised on both sides of the divide, can play a much bigger role.

The cricket challenge

Cricket contests between India and Pakistan are a different story. The Indian cricket team has not visited Pakistan since the 2008 Asia Cup, which the Pakistanis hosted. Before that, there was a thaw in the Indo-Pak cricketing ties, with both teams playing exchange series in 2005 and 2006.

However, the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, which India claimed were carried out by Pakistan-based terrorists, turned out to be a devastating blow to any hopes of long-term cricketing ties between the two nations.