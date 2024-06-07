On the morning of June 5, a group of 30 bravehearts gathered in the old quarter of Jerusalem to do something unusual – never before had the hateful Zionist Flag March, taken out through the city every year, been confronted with the message of love and unity as this small gathering did.

A Jewish community organiser Shir Yerushalmi, who was part of the group countering the hate march, tells TRT World that the Israeli police sided with the violent Jewish settler mob and attacked them, snatching their ID cards and detaining some of them.

While settlers were allowed to go on a rampage “through the streets without interruption” and deface walls with racist graffiti, the police acted as mere spectators, using brute force on the peaceful volunteers instead.

Shir says the mobs assaulted them as well and threatened them using abusive language and “wishing us to be raped by Hamas”.

Every year on June 5, thousands of Israelis celebrate "Jerusalem Day" to commemorate the end of the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and the start of a broader occupation of Palestinian lands, particularly Jerusalem, which Israel refers to as the "reunification" of the city.

While marching through the Muslim quarter of the old city, settler mobs are accompanied by orchestras in what is known as the "Flag March" or "Dance of Flags." Every year, they chant the same hateful slogans, such as "Death to Arabs," "May your village burn," and "Muhammad is dead."

While the bloody onslaught on Gaza continues unabated for the past eight months, and the Israeli army carries out series of massacres in the most densely populated areas of the besieged enclave, settler lynch mobs attacked several Palestinians and severely injured journalists in Jerusalem on June 5.

“Hundreds of settlers arrived in Jerusalem in buses from the settlements, in order to run wild in the old city and attack Palestinian businesses, in front of the police,” Shir describes the day.

Shir is a member of volunteers from Standing Together, a Jewish-Arab peace movement based in Israel.

Aware about the settler violence this hate march entails, the members of the peace group acted as a “humanitarian guard,” trying to protect native Palestinians from the violent settler crowd, which included teenagers.

The volunteer group of about 30 activists, consisting of both Arab and Jewish members, arrived in the old city in the morning hours, filmed the settler violence and called the police to intervene.

Angry crowds

Since the Israeli police refused to protect Palestinians, the peace group braved all odds and managed to stay in the old city for a few more hours. They witnessed the flag march “until at some point the violence really escalated toward the Palestinian merchants and journalists and the police evicted us by force,” Shir adds.

Shir and her co-volunteers saw journalists being attacked by the mobs. Among the injured were Palestinian journalist Saif Al Qawasmi.

Dozens of them beat him to the ground, kicked him, inflicted a head injury, and stole his phone and filming equipment, he said in an interview.

As photos of this horrendous scene circulated on social media, the Israeli police reported that 18 people, including teenagers, were arrested for assaulting the journalist.