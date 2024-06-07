About 40 people were killed in "violent artillery fire" when paramilitary Rapid Support Forces [RSF] targeted Omdurman, Khartoum's twin city, pro-democracy activists in Sudan have reported.

The Karari Resistance Committee, one of hundreds of grassroots pro-democracy groups that coordinate aid across Sudan, said on Friday that RSF was behind the deadly attack on Omdurman that took place on Thursday.

"So far, the death toll is estimated at 40 civilians and there are more than 50 injured, some seriously," the organisation posted on social media.

"There is still no precise count of the number of victims," it said, adding that bodies were received by Al Nao university hospital and other private health facilities or were buried by relatives.

The shelling came a day after the RSF was accused of killing more than 104 people, including 35 children, when they attacked the village of Wad al Noura in Gezira state, south of Khartoum.

Millions displaced since 2023