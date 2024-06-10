Apple will attempt to persuade doubters on its AI strategy after rivals raced ahead in adopting artificial intelligence.

The conference is Apple's annual rendezvous for developers who create apps for iPads, Macs and iPhones -- and CEO Tim Cook will work hard to convince his audience that the company is a major AI player.

While Apple has been quietly including AI features in its hardware for years, it has yet to solidify its overall strategy or embrace ChatGPT-style generative AI that took the world by storm in late 2022.

Rivals Microsoft and Google have meanwhile rolled out products in rapid-fire succession, propelling Microsoft and the AI chipmaker Nvidia to surpass Apple as the world's biggest companies when measured by stock price.

Apple's share price has been on a roller coaster ride since the spark of the AI frenzy, but believers see Monday's announcements as the start of a new chapter for the iPhone maker.

While its "silence has been deafening, that will all change on June 10, when Apple crosses the AI Rubicon," predicted Dipanjan Chatterjee, an analyst at research firm Forrester.

At the heart of the announcements will almost certainly be an update to Apple's iPhone operating system, iOS 18, which is expected to see AI given a central role.

Silicon Valley is convinced that generative AI will profoundly change how users interact with smartphones and computers, but the technology is still in its early stages and the benefits not entirely clear for now.

Also heavily rumored is a "flagship" OpenAI partnership that could involve an exclusive chatbot for iPhone owners and supercharge the much-derided Siri.

All these announcements will set the stage for an expected iPhone 16 release later in the year and open the door to "a renaissance of growth" for the company, said Wedbush Securities senior analyst Daniel Ives.

Since Apple makes most of its money from selling iPhones, the AI will likely focus on its devices and services working more seamlessly together, said Creative Strategies analyst Carolina Milanesi.