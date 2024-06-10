South Korea and the United States were set to hold talks in Seoul on better coordinating an allied nuclear response during a war with North Korea, amid anxiety over Pyongyang's growing arsenal, Seoul officials said.

The third meeting of the Nuclear Consultative Group (NCG) on Monday is designed to follow up on last year's summit, during which the United States promised to give South Korea more insight into its nuclear planning for a conflict with the North.

The talks came as North Korea races ahead to advance its nuclear weapons and their delivery systems, which triggered questions in South Korea about its reliance on "extended deterrence" - in essence the American nuclear umbrella.

Some politicians, including some senior members of President Yoon Suk-yeol's party, called for Seoul to develop its own nuclear weapons, a step Washington opposes.

Swift response to Pyongyang's nuclear attack