Wednesday, June 19, 2024

1803 GMT –– Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has warned that the possibility of an incursion into the Galilee region in northern Israel remains plausible in the event of a war.

His statement was made during a memorial ceremony for party leader Talib Sami Abdullah, who was killed in an Israeli air strike on June 12.

"The chance of sliding into a major war is possible at any moment, even though Hezbollah does not desire a comprehensive war," said Nasrallah.

He emphasised that "for the first time since 1948, a security belt has been formed in northern Israel, which has understood since October 8 that its positions will be targeted, and we have enough information about their fortifications, devices, and personnel."

"So far, we have fought with a portion of our weapons and acquired new ones, the nature of which will become evident on the battlefield," he said.

1737 GMT –– 67% of water, sanitation infrastructure destroyed in Gaza since October 7: UN refugee agency

The UN Relief Agency for Palestine (UNRWA) said that "67% of water, sanitation facilities and infrastructure have been destroyed or damaged" in Gaza since October 7.

The agency emphasized the urgent need for action.

"As infectious diseases continue to spread and temperatures rise, the lack of hygiene and dehydration pose a severe threat to the health of people across Gaza," it wrote on X.

1732 GMT –– Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on citizens waiting for aid in Gaza, medical sources say

Nine Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike that hit a group of citizens and merchants in southern Gaza as they waited for convoys of aid trucks carrying goods through the Kerem Shalom crossing, medical sources told Reuters news agency.

1723 GMT –– 'Talk of destroying Hamas is like throwing dust in the public's eyes': Israeli army spokesperson

Israeli military spokesperson Daniel Hagari criticised the country's political leadership when he described the rhetoric about destroying Hamas as misleading in an interview with Channel 13.

"The talk of destroying Hamas is like throwing dust in the public's eyes," Hagari told the station late Wednesday.

"Hamas is an idea. You cannot destroy an idea. The political leadership must find an alternative; otherwise, it (Hamas) will remain," he added.

1712 GMT –– Denmark transferred F-35 spare parts to Israel in March

Denmark admitted to transferring several parts for F-35 combat aircraft in March this year directly to Israel, which uses the advanced aircraft in its ongoing onslaught on Gaza.

Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen in a memo to the Danish Parliament's Defence Committee on Monday said the manufactured weapons were sent from warehouse in Skrydstrup in Southern Jutland, reported news outlet Altinget.

The military transfer came against the backdrop of a Dutch court order that stopped the government to supply F-35 fighter jet parts to Israel that it uses in deadly airstrikes on Gaza.

Emphasising a "clear risk" that the exported parts might be used in war crimes, the verdict requires the Dutch government to comply within seven days but retains the option to file an appeal with the Supreme Court. The legal action, initiated in December, was led by a group of organisations, including Oxfam and Amnesty.

1544 GMT –– Brussels refuses to host Belgium-Israel football match over security fears

Brussels has refused to host a Nations League match between Israel and Belgium on September 6 because it could spark demonstrations, city authorities said.

They said in a statement that holding such a match while the war in Gaza was continuing "will undoubtedly provoke large demonstrations and counter-demonstrations, compromising the safety of spectators, players, Brussels residents and also the police."

1515 GMT –– US ambassador to Tel Aviv informs Netanyahu of incoming military aid to Israel: Netanyahu's office

The US envoy to Tel Aviv informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of the imminent arrival of American weapons and ammunition, Netanyahu's office said.

"US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew told Prime Minister Netanyahu yesterday that the ammunition and weapons that the PM referred to are in the process of being delivered to Israel," it said in a statement.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu said he expects this to happen and instructed Israeli teams to work with their American counterparts to that end."

1508 GMT –– Egypt denies agreeing to participate in UN force for Gaza crossings

Egypt dismissed reports of its participation in a potential UN-organised Arab force to control Gaza border crossings.

"There is no truth to the rumours circulated by some news websites regarding Egypt's agreement to participate in an Arab force under the United Nations to control the crossings with the Gaza Strip," a senior Egyptian official was quoted as saying by the state-affiliated Al Qahera News channel.

Egypt has also refused to coordinate with Israel on the Rafah crossing, a vital route for humanitarian aid into Gaza, since Tel Aviv captured the Palestinian side of the terminal last month.

1451 GMT –– Israeli army detains Palestinian teen, injures civilians in Nablus

The Israeli army detained a Palestinian teen and injured two civilians, one by gunfire, in Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank, witnesses told Anadolu news agency.

They said a military force stormed neighbourhoods which led to fighting with dozens of Palestinians.

The force detained Sami Antar, 15, before withdrawing, witnesses added.

1432 GMT –– US cancels strategic meeting with Israel after Biden criticised

The US has cancelled a strategic meeting with Israel that was scheduled for Thursday after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu criticised President Joe Biden's administration for delaying arms shipments to Israel, according to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

"It's inconceivable that in the past few months, the administration has been withholding weapons and ammunitions to Israel," Netanyahu stated in a video posted on X Tuesday.

"The meeting was set to take place in Washington on Thursday and was set to focus primarily on the progress of Iran's nuclear program," Haaretz reported.

"Instead of the delegation that was supposed to travel to Washington, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, there will only be a meeting between National Security Council head Tzachi Hanegbi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan," the daily reported, citing a senior Israeli official.

1322 GMT –– Hezbollah says it hit Israeli army's Eastern Brigade

Hezbollah claimed to have targeted the Eastern Brigade of the Israeli army, which acknowledged damage to a building in Kiryat Shmona where the military unit's headquarters is located but also announced the downing of 10 drones launched from Lebanon.

The Israeli army claimed that it detected 10 rockets launched from Lebanon and aimed at the town of Kiryat Shmona near the Lebanese border.

"A building in the industrial area of Kiryat Shmona was damaged after 10 rockets were launched from Lebanon," the Israeli Army Radio said.

It said no human injuries were reported during the rocket attack, which took place in two waves.

1206 GMT –– 12 Israeli soldiers injured in past 24 hours in Gaza

At least 12 Israeli soldiers have been injured in the past 24 hours, including five in ground battles in Gaza, the Israeli army reported.

"The number of injured soldiers and officers since the beginning of the war in Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023 has risen to 3,860," the army said on its website. It added that among the total soldiers injured, 1,947 were wounded in ground clashes in the Palestinian enclave.

The army had earlier raised the number of Israeli soldiers and officers killed in Gaza since October 7 to 662, including 311 since the start of ground invasion on October 27.

1150 GMT –– Israel rounds up 90 Palestinians in West Bank during Muslim Eid al Adha holiday

The Israeli army detained 90 more Palestinians in military raids across the occupied West Bank during the Muslim Eid al Adha holiday, the Palestinian Prisoners' Club stated.

Most of the arrests were made in the Hebron governorate in the southern West Bank, the club noted.

The new arrests have brought the total number of Palestinians detained by the Israeli army in the occupied West Bank since last October to 9,280, according to Palestinian figures.

1118 GMT –– Israeli tanks push deeper into Rafah, forcing people to flee again

Israeli tanks backed by warplanes and drones advanced deeper into the western part of Gaza's city of Rafah, killing eight people, according to residents and Palestinian medics.

Residents said the tanks moved into five neighbourhoods after midnight. Heavy shelling and gunfire hit the tents of displaced families in the Mawasi area, further to the west of the coastal enclave, they said.

1054 GMT –– Journalist arrested in France while covering protest against arms sales to Israel

A journalist was arrested in France while covering a protest against French arms sales to Israel.

According to French Blast media, one of its reporters was detained in front of the French Exxelia company while covering the demonstration against arms sales to Tel Aviv.

In 2016, a family from Gaza filed a lawsuit against Exxelia, claiming that components produced by the company were used in missiles launched by Israel, accusing Exxelia of complicity in manslaughter and war crimes.

​​​The journalist's detention period was extended after refusing to give the phone password to the police to protect news sources, it said.

French Blast described the journalist's detention as a "serious and unjust attack on freedom of information," demanding the immediate release of the journalist.

1051 GMT –– October 7 attack, Israeli war on Gaza did not occur in vacuum: UN commissioner

The October 7 attack on Israel and Tel Aviv's subsequent war in Gaza did not occur in a vacuum as they were preceded by decades of violence and retribution against Palestinians, UN Commissioner Navi Pillay said.

Pillay, a judge from South Africa, is a former UN Human Rights chief and head of the UN Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem and Israel.

"In relation to Israel's military operations and attacks in Gaza from 7 October, we conclude that Israeli authorities are responsible for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and violations of international humanitarian and human rights law," said Pillay.

These include "extermination, intentionally directing attacks against civilians and civilian objects, murder or wilful killing, using starvation as a method of war, forcible transfer, gender persecution targeting Palestinian men and boys, sexual and gender-based violence amounting to torture, and cruel or inhuman treatment."

1047 GMT –– 4 Palestinians injured, 12 more taken into custody by Israeli army during raids in West Bank

At least four Palestinians were injured and 12 more were taken into custody by the Israeli army during its raids on towns and cities in the occupied West Bank.

The Israeli army conducted a series of raids in the cities of Nablus, Qalqilya, Tubas, Jenin, Ramallah, and Hebron, eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency.

1014 GMT ––Israeli use of heavy bombs raises 'serious concerns': UN

Israel's repeated use of heavy bombs in densely-populated Gaza indicates repeated violations of the laws of war, the UN said, highlighting six attacks that killed at least 218 people.

In a fresh report, immediately slammed by Israel as deeply biased, the United Nations rights office provided details on the six attacks, which it said were emblematic of a concerning pattern.

They involved the suspected use of up to 2,000-pound bombs on residential buildings, a school, refugee camps and a market.