The two oldest candidates ever to run for US President are all geared up to meet on June 27 for a televised debate unlike any other. One accuses his rival of being unhinged and a danger to democracy, while the other accuses his opponent of being senile and corrupt.

President Joe Biden, 81, and former President Donald Trump, 78, are essentially tied in national opinion polls with fewer than five months until the November 5 election.

Many voters remain undecided, raising the stakes of a debate that will be viewed more for possible moments of drama than for policy discussions between the Democratic president and his Republican challenger.

Here are the top things to watch for in the debate broadcast from Atlanta.

Fitness question

Both candidates may face questions about their fitness to serve in ways previous presidential hopefuls have not.

Trump claims Biden is physically and mentally unfit for office, while Biden has called his predecessor "unhinged" and a danger to democratic norms.

Democrats point to Trump's role in the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, his other efforts to overturn the 2020 election, and his conviction on May 30 on 34 felony counts for his involvement in a "hush money" scheme to keep an alleged sexual encounter from the public.

Biden’s mental and physical strength has been the subject of scrutiny and speculation as he seeks a second four-year term.

Critics say he is slowing down and point to a series of verbal slip-ups; allies claim he is as sharp as ever. Trump regularly mocks Biden at rallies, suggesting he’s not up to the job.

The president’s age is also on most voters' minds, including Democrats, and many viewers will be on alert for any sign that Biden - or Trump - is not up to the task.

Trump has not faced the same questions about his stamina but has raised eyebrows with his tendency to go off on extended tangents and occasionally mixing up names.

Temperament test

Both candidates are known for their tempers and impatience. They are used to commanding the stage and getting their way. Both have been president and likely see little reason to yield to the other.

"There is a lot of bad blood," said Tevi Troy, a former George W. Bush official who helped that Republican president prepare for the 2004 debates against Democrat John Kerry.

Biden rattled Trump during their first debate in the 2020 race, leading Trump into what was viewed as a poor performance as the Republican repeatedly interrupted and bickered with the moderator.

Trump may try to get under Biden’s skin by mentioning the legal problems of the president's son, Hunter, who was convicted of lying about his drug use to illegally buy a gun.