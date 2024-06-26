After nine months of intense fighting in Gaza, nearly 40,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women have been killed. It’s only now that a US ceasefire plan to end military hostilities has gained some traction as the international community’s pressure on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has further built up.

While initially Tel Aviv approved the US proposal to stop the war, speaking to a right-wing news channel on Sunday, Netanyahu gave mixed messages. He first suggested an end to the ‘intense phase of war with Hamas’, but then also insisted the Israeli army will continue to fight in Gaza to eradicate the Palestinian resistance group’s existence. To add to his inconsistency, he proposed making a “partial deal” with Hamas.

Soon after the interview’s air, Netanyahu appeared to walk back from his assertions saying that he is still "committed to the Israeli proposal outlined by President Biden", whose plan recommends a permanent ceasefire and a full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza in exchange for ensuring the release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

Hamas, which shows no signs of bowing down to Tel Aviv in a military sense, took US President Joe Biden’s plan positively “particularly his call for a permanent ceasefire, withdrawal of occupation forces from Gaza, reconstruction, and prisoner exchange.”

But experts are less optimistic that an Israel-Hamas truce will bring an end to the Gaza war.

Speaking to TRT World, Sami al Arian, the director of the Center for Islam and Global Affairs at Istanbul Sabahattin Zaim University said: “Netanyahu is not interested at all in making a deal with Hamas. Of course he is interested in making a partial deal knowing full well that Hamas and resistance movements will never go for it.”

‘Netanyahu is not serious’

According to Arian, a prominent Palestinian analyst, Netanyahu is only interested in releasing some Israeli hostages “to please certain people” through a partial deal. “He knows full well that the moment this war is shut down his government will be in jeopardy because either his partners will withdraw from the coalition or there will be an inquiry in which they will fault him for what happened on October 7.”

Hamas has declared its clear position in not making a partial deal with Israel several times. "Netanyahu's true stance is to avoid reaching an agreement to continue the war of ‘genocide’ on Gaza,” Izzat al-Rishq, a senior member of Hamas political bureau said in a statement.

Netanyahu’s political interest lies in “prolonging” the Gaza war as much as possible, “hoping that Donald Trump will be elected and there would be a different dynamic by that time,” Arian tells TRT World.

Behind closed doors, Trump promised to support Israel’s fight against Hamas and its allies, threatening to crush pro-Palestine protests in the US and deport anti-Israel demonstrators.

“Unless the Biden administration puts an immense pressure on Netanyahu or he faces serious opposition inside Israel, he will not be willing to end the Gaza war”, he adds.

Idris Okuducu, a Beirut-based political analyst, has a similar take on Netanyahu’s seriousness to make a deal with Hamas. “He has never approached any mediation efforts coming from either the US or Qatar in a serious manner. He does not approach the current ceasefire sincerely either, despite the Biden administration’s pressure,” Okuducu tells TRT World.

Despite Netanyahu’s unwillingness to reach a deal with Hamas, Tel Aviv and pro-Israeli voices in the US try to portray the Palestinian group’s positioning as an obstacle to a possible agreement, says Okuducu.

Beyond Hamas and Palestinians, in the wake of escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, some leading Lebanese figures including Walid Jumblatt, a Druze leader, who was once the head of the Progressive Socialist Party, also expressed doubts on Netanyahu’s sincerity to reach a ceasefire deal, says Okuducu.

During a recent visit to Jordan, where Jumblatt met King Abdullah, the Lebanese leader was critical of Washington’s stance toward the Gaza war. “During nine months of war in Gaza, we have not seen any serious American effort, except attempts to mitigate the conflict, which have achieved nothing,” said Jumblatt.

Shifting on Hezbollah