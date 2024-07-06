TÜRKİYE
Netherlands beat Türkiye 2-1 to advance to EURO 2024 semifinals
Crescent-Stars fail to keep lead as Dutchmen come from behind.
Turkish players Arda Guler and Mert Muldur look dejected after the match.  / Photo: Reuters
July 6, 2024

The Netherlands beat Türkiye 2-1 in a EURO 2024 quarterfinal match to reach the semifinals.

Türkiye took the lead on Saturday when Arda Guler's cross ended with an accurate header by defender Samet Akaydin in the mouth of the goal in the 35th minute at Olympiastadion.

Guler's long-range free kick hit the bottom left of the bar and went out in the 56th minute.

The Netherlands equalised with Stefan De Vrij's header in the 70th minute.

The Dutchmen took the lead with Cody Gakpo's touch in the mouth of the goal in the 76th minute.

Türkiye wasted several equalising chances in the second half.

The Netherlands will face England in the semifinal on Wednesday.

Turkish fans detained

Turkish football fans were taken into custody before a quarterfinal match between the Netherlands and Türkiye in Berlin, according to security sources.

German police preemptively ended a march by Turkish fans before the match on grounds it was being used as a "political message platform," police spokesperson Valeska Jakubowski told Anadolu Agency.

Jakubowski said some fans were taken into custody but noted that the number and reasons for the detentions would be provided Sunday because precautionary measures are still in place.

Jakubowski said making the grey wolf sign, a nationalist hand gesture that landed Turkish National Team player, Merih Demiral, with a two-game suspension at the tournament earlier this week, does not warrant punishment, and that applies to current demonstrations as well.

RelatedTurkish fans make national gesture during national anthem at Euro 2024
