Riding donkey carts, bicycles or on foot, thousands of Palestinians have fled Gaza City after Israel issued a third ultimatum for exodus of Palestinians amid its intense shelling and bombardment there.

Civilians have now been forced out of the majority of Gaza's largest city, where thousands of families had sought shelter from Israeli attacks elsewhere.

"Where do we go now?" asked Abdullah Khammash, who described how he left his latest refuge at 03:00 am (local time).

Backed by fighter jets and drone strikes, tanks entered the city centre as an army spokesperson warned residents of the Sabra, Rimal, Tal Al-Hawa and Al-Daraj districts to flee to so-called "humanitarian zones".

The civil defence agency in Gaza said even before the latest ultimatum that it had reports of "dozens" of killed and wounded from different parts of the city.

The Israeli military issued an ultimatum to Gaza City's Al-Ahli Arab Hospital as well after "a large amount of firing from drones" nearby on Sunday, the Episcopal Church's Jerusalem Diocese said in a statement.

The hospital was "compelled to close" by the invading army and is now "out of operation," the Diocese said.

It expressed "dismay" and said "sick and wounded people have few other options" for treatment in the territory where, according to the United Nations, fewer than half the hospitals are even partly functional.

Related Israeli assault could push Gaza ceasefire talks back to square one: Hamas

'God knows what will happen now'