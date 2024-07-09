France will have a coalition government dominated by left-leaning parties that are demonstrably sympathetic to the Palestinians, as opposed to the National Rally (RN)—which, until days ago, was expected to form the country’s first far-right government since World War II.

According to Jean-Loup Samaan, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Middle East Security Initiative, France may actually go ahead and formally recognise a Palestinian state—a change of policy that he calls “major” and “symbolic” at the same time.

“The (French) left coalition has been very vocal in demanding the recognition of a Palestinian state,” he tells TRT World.

More than two-thirds of UN members already recognise the Palestinian state. But until two months ago, only a few of the major Western powers were among those 140-plus countries.

Spain, Norway and Ireland declared their recognition of the Palestinian state in May in an attempt to increase international pressure on Israel to stop its brutal war in Gaza, which has killed more than 38,000 Palestinians since October.

Owing to its economic muscle as the seventh-largest economy in the world and the second-biggest economy within the European Union, France enjoys outsized influence in the international arena.

The previous centrist French government also toyed with the idea of recognising the Palestinian state, with President Emmanuel Macron saying the proposal was not a “taboo” for France.

EU-Israel relations took a major hit in recent months as the foreign policy chief for the 27-nation bloc declared support for the International Criminal Court, which is seeking an arrest warrant against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Samaan says French recognition of the Palestinian state would have “no major consequence” apart from “irritating” the current Israeli government. In fact, this might be one reason why Macron will be open to the proposal in the new coalition government, he adds.

“But beyond this, one should not expect a major shift in French policy toward the Middle East,” he says.

Question of immigration

Immigrants accounted for a little over 10 percent of the French population in 2022. About one-third of them have already obtained French nationality, while up to 700,000 remain in the country as “undocumented migrants”.

The far-right RN party has condemned what it calls “uncontrolled immigration” as an assault on French civilisation. In the 2022 presidential election, RN promised to put a stop to the “flood of migration” that, it said, threatened to “submerge” the French nation.