United States President Joe Biden's administration has often sought to distance itself from its predecessors. Whether it be former President Donald Trump's populist rhetoric, anti-status quo policies or the mainstreaming of rightwing views on subjects such as immigration, Democrats have attempted to present themselves as moderating influences in US politics.

However, on migration Biden has been mirroring, and in some ways, even surpassing Trump, as he adopts hardline, uncompromising and protectionist policies on migrants just before the 2024 US elections.

Under his administration, migrants have witnessed more deportations than under Trump, despite Biden's initial promise to rescind immigration measures adopted by his predecessor.

As election season approaches, the Biden administration seems inclined to choose populist policies on migration for political gain instead of standing on principle.

Failed immigration reform

This was not always the case. Joe Biden initially sought to reform the US migration system, pointing out that Republicans have prioritised partisan politics over national security.

His administration also attempted to boost refugee admissions and not cease enforcing the Trump era "public charge" rulesthat deny green cards to immigrants who may be accessing public health services under Medicaid.

Then a surge of migrants arrived at the US-Mexico border at the end of 2023. According to the Pew Research Center, the number of people trying to enter the US at the southern border hit a record high at the end of December 2023, with US Border Patrol being involved in nearly 250,000 encounters.

Biden's failure to curb this influx has resulted in public opinion turning against his administration. Last month, some 68 percent of Americans said they blamed Biden for the border crisis.

Trump, his potential rival in the 2024 presidential race, has capitalised on the brewing discontent by claiming that his administration will impose strict immigration restrictions, detention camps and an expanded border wall.

Yet instead of continuing to counter Trump with policies which are more accommodating, the Biden administration has opted to implement executive actions to bar migrants from crossing into the United States, deploy a record number of law enforcement personnel infrastructure and technology at the Southern border and hint at prosecuting individuals for violating immigration laws.

Looming elections

Biden's approach to the border crisis is beginning to look eerily like Trump's.

Take his policy on asylum as an example. Last month, the Biden administration signed an executive order allowing border authorities to deport migrants who entered the US illegally.

While Biden has not made a policy of prosecuting migrants for violating immigration laws, he delivered a speech on June 4 warning that the border would be shut down to asylum seekers if the numbers get too overwhelming.