A recent report by the Israeli army has said that the first hours of the Hamas-led incursion on October 7 were a military failure of the highest level due to the lack of an effective response, poor conflict management, and insufficient protection afforded to its own citizens.

The report, published in mid-July, is an extensive investigation into what happened on the day of the incursion in Kibbutz Be'eri, located 5 kilometres east of Gaza.

More than nine months after Israel launched a brutal war on Gaza following the Hamas attack, the Israeli army appears to have tacitly admitted that it failed in delivering the most basic service of a military force - that is, tackling external threats.

The report strikingly proves that the Israeli army, one of the biggest recipients of military aid in the world, could only reach the area controlled by Hamas fighters seven hours after the incursion began.

While the report attempts to justify this failure by citing simultaneous attacks and blocked access roads, it also admits that the Israeli forces waited outside the area after their arrival without engaging with the intruders till the afternoon.

Paralysed situation

The probe revealed that Israeli forces suffered from a severe lack of command and control, coordination, and order among the different units, which left them in a paralysed situation.

"Some forces did not enter the fight because of a command decision to wait in order to evacuate civilians from Kibbutz Be'eri, forces that were fighting exited the kibbutz based on a command decision, forces that entered after about an hour because they were waiting for the force commander, and other forces that were outside the community in order to set up a perimeter," the report states.

Regarding the findings of the report, Israeli military experts highlight that the General Staff primarily failed, especially regarding the defence strategy and particularly intelligence warnings.

"These issues should have been investigated and presented to the public long before the Be'eri incident," said Yossi Yehoshua, military commentator for Israel's Yedioth Ahronoth daily.

He also pointed out that Israeli army Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Brig. Gen. Barak Hiram, the commander of Division 99 who was in charge of operations in Kibbutz Be'eri on October 7, are also seen as the primary reasons for the failure.

"The Chief of Staff failed here much more than Barak Hiram, and now he must decide what is happening here."

Hannibal at Pessi Cohen case?

Widely debated in the Israeli media, the issue of misconduct by the army against Israeli citizens is just glossed over in the report. While it mentions instances where soldiers acted inappropriately, the report only claims that these were mainly "in the security provided to the residents that were evacuated, and in addressing the basic needs by the security forces."

In this regard, the report addresses the hostage-taking incident at the home of Pessi Cohen in the area where 13 of the 14 hostages were killed.

Describing it as a "unique" and "isolated" case, the army report claims that the tank shot fired towards the house to supposedly flush out Palestinian fighters "was carried out professionally."

However, just before the report was published, Haaretz reported that the Israeli army implemented the Hannibal Directive on October 7, aimed at preventing Hamas from taking soldiers captive.

The directive, which is controversial and often criticised, allows for extreme measures to avoid the capture of soldiers, even if it risks their lives. Regarding the Pessi Cohen case, the Israeli media outlet cited Hiram's interview with the New York Times to reveal that he ordered the Hannibal procedure.

Speaking to TRT World, Middle East expert Haydar Oruc says the report could be a strategic move by the Israeli army, which has acknowledged a partial failure but is trying to cover up the implementation of the Hannibal Directive on October 7.

"Given the sensitivity of Israeli society to hostages and the government's dislike of exchanging many Palestinian prisoners for a few hostages, admitting to such a protocol would be devastating for both the government and the army," he said.

Untold parts