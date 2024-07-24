British police have arrested nine people during a protest against arms exports to Israel that briefly blocked the street outside the Foreign Ministry, highlighting pressure on the new Labour government over its stance on the Gaza war.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday that protesters arrived outside Britain's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office and blocked pedestrian and vehicle access. Police then said the protest could only continue if it left the central arch of the street clear.

"When the group failed to comply with the conditions, officers intervened and made nine arrests, quickly restoring access," a Met Police spokesperson said.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Britain have been campaigning for a government ban on arms sales to Israel following its offensive on Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas-led operation.

Last week new Foreign Minister David Lammy, who has said he wants a balanced position on Israel and Gaza, said a blanket ban on arms exports to Israel would not be right, but he would follow a quasi-judicial process in assessing whether sales of offensive weapons that could be used in Gaza could proceed.