TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye pioneers new smart drug study for lymphoma patients
Drug to be applied to special subtype of lymphoma patients, says doctor at Ankara University Faculty of Medicine.
Türkiye pioneers new smart drug study for lymphoma patients
The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.lymphoma. / Photo: AA
July 27, 2024

Türkiye has become one of the first countries to initiate volunteer screenings for a new international "smart drug" study for the subtype of lymphoma - a cancer that begins in the cells of the lymph system.

The Phase-1 Clinical Research Center began operating nearly seven months ago at Ankara University's Faculty of Medicine.

Hakan Ergun, a doctor and head of the research center, said that the center received its first clinical study in the international arena in a very short time.

"Our first study at our center has been initiated for a 'smart drug' application for lymphoma patients who do not respond to treatment. This covers a special subtype of lymphoma,” said Ergun.

He said the drug is applied to patients who have previously received at least two different treatments but have not received a response.

“We are conducting clinical trials of this. We are conducting our screenings on patients who suffer from this disease and have a high potential to benefit from the treatment,” he said.

RelatedTurkish expert develops ‘Transparent imaging’ technology for the cancer
Recommended

First in the world

Ergun said the international study was initiated simultaneously in three centers in Türkiye which was done for the first time in the world.

"We are currently one of the three centers in Türkiye that have initiated clinical studies on this treatment. We are also proud to be the first in the world, and centers from different countries will also participate in this clinical study later,” he added.

Noting that clinical studies can take years, he expressed hope that patients will benefit from treatments developed for the studies.

“Of course, our patients participating in the clinical study gain a great advantage regarding the supply of the drug during the period they respond to the treatment,” he added.

He said it is a pleasure and honor to carry out the studies that would benefit patients.​​​​​​​

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Young innovators shine at TEKNOFEST Istanbul, driving the next wave of global tech
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
TEKNOFEST 2025: Türkiye bumps up research and development allocation to $16B per year
Turkiye deepens security footprints in Southeast Asia with defence deals and partnerships
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye will continue to stand 'in full solidarity with those targeted by Israeli banditry': Erdogan
Turkish tech festival TEKNOFEST kicks off in Istanbul
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
'Israel is a destructive regime feeding on chaos, not order' –Türkiye's Head of Communications Duran
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms