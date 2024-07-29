TÜRKİYE
Erdogan is not a leader anyone can intimidate — Türkiye's Altun
"You cannot hide your war crimes by targeting our leader," Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun says.
July 29, 2024

Turkish Communications Director Fahrettin Altun has said that those who dare to threaten President Recep Tayyip Erdogan do so at their own peril, as he is not a leader anyone can intimidate or silence.

"President Erdogan has devoted his life to fighting injustice and cruelty. He has always been on the side of the persecuted and the wronged. He has proudly, resolutely and stubbornly offended the oppressors," Altun said in a statement on X on Monday.

Altun stated that the Israeli government and its cabinet members are active participants of an ongoing genocide in Palestine.

"They are already convicted in the eyes of the global public opinion. It is only a matter of time before they get convicted in international courts. They will pay for what they have done," Altun said.

He noted that, aware of the impending consequences of their actions, Netanyahu government had grown increasingly aggressive, particularly when confronted with the truth.

"The genocidal intentions of the Netanyahu government are not debatable. The Israeli cabinet members’ rhetoric and actions have proven it many times over," he added.

'Stop the genocide'

Altun expressed that the enablers of the Israeli government should feel ashamed. By facilitating ethnic cleansing, they were encouraging the government to act on its worst instincts. He added that the "shameful and endless applaud" of Netanyahu in various capitals was driving the region deeper into chaos.

"Our message to Israel is clear: Stop the genocide and accept Palestinian sovereignty if you want lasting peace and security... You cannot hide your war crimes by targeting our leader," Altun said.

Türkiye is serious and responsible state committed to peace and stability in the region, the communications director said.

"However, anyone who is crazy enough to test our limits will get a swift and resolute response. As Türkiye, we are united over the issue of Palestine, and we will not allow anyone to dare lecture or threaten us," the statement added.

