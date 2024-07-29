WORLD
Global travel advisories for Lebanon intensify amid Israeli threats
According to Israeli media, Tel Aviv is considering scenarios for undertaking severe military action against Hezbollah in Lebanon.
 Israel has blamed Hezbollah for occupied Golan Heights attack which the group has denied. / Photo: Reuters / Others
The US, UK, and France, along with several other countries, have issued urgent travel advisories asking their citizens to avoid or leave Lebanon immediately.

Regional tensions have escalated on Monday with Israel considering hitting the Hezbollah group following a rocket strike in the occupied Golan Heights which both sides denied responsibility.

The US Embassy in Lebanon advised its citizens travelling to or from Lebanon to "monitor their flight status closely" as changes could occur with little notice. It also emphasised the need for travellers to "make alternate plans" if necessary.

US citizens are encouraged to enrol in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program to receive updates and facilitate location tracking in emergencies.

Meanwhile, France condemned the attack on the town of Majdal Shams in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

It reiterated its advice for French nationals to avoid travel to Lebanon, Israel, or the Palestinian Territories.

The UK Foreign Office also updated its travel advisory, urging British nationals to exercise extreme caution and avoid "all travel to Lebanon."

Lufthansa suspends flights to Beirut

Germany also updated its travel advisory, urging its citizens to leave Lebanon immediately.

In fact, the German airline group Lufthansa announced the suspension of flights to the Lebanese capital Beirut, the spokesperson said.

This suspension affects flights from carriers SWISS, Eurowings, and Lufthansa until at least Tuesday, according to a spokesperson for the airline group.

Escalated tensions

Ireland updated its travel advisory as well, urging its citizens to leave Lebanon or cancel any travel plans.

The Irish Foreign Ministry warned that tensions on the Israel-Lebanon border could escalate quickly, affecting the ability to leave Lebanon.

Tensions in the region further escalated after the Israeli army on Sunday presented the government with scenarios for a possible attack on Hezbollah following a missile strike that killed 12 people in the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, according to Israeli media.

While Israel has blamed Hezbollah for Saturday’s attack on Majdal Shams, the group has denied responsibility.

