WORLD
3 MIN READ
WHO warns polio cases 'very likely' in Palestine's Gaza
The WHO's Christian Lindmeier tells UN press briefing that people had probably already been infected in Gaza but that detecting cases can be difficult.
WHO warns polio cases 'very likely' in Palestine's Gaza
The WHO has sent more than 1 million vaccines to prevent children from being infected in Gaza. / Photo: Reuters
July 30, 2024

It is very likely that polio has infected people in the Gaza, in what would be a setback for global efforts to eradicate the disease, a World Health Organization spokesperson has said.

Gaza's Health Ministry declared a polio epidemic across the Palestinian enclave late on Monday after samples of the virus were found in sewage. It has not announced any human cases.

According to the WHO, polio is now endemic only in Pakistan and Afghanistan, but more than 30 countries are still listed as subject to outbreaks, including Gaza's neighbours Egypt and Israel.

Any country risks a return of polio if outbreaks are not contained with mass vaccinations.

The WHO's Christian Lindmeier told a UN press briefing on Tuesday that people had probably already been infected in Gaza but that detecting cases can be difficult since most cases of the potentially deadly viral disease are asymptomatic.

"Having vaccine-derived polio virus in the sewage very likely means that it's out there somewhere in people," he said.

"So the risk of (it)... spreading further is there and it would be a setback definitely (for global efforts)."

He said an investigation and risk assessment was under way in Gaza.

RelatedPoliovirus detected in Gaza sewage causes new health crisis

Highly infectious virus

Recommended

Poliomyelitis, which is spread mainly through the faecal-oral route, is a highly infectious virus that can invade the nervous system and cause paralysis and death in young children.

Cases of polio have declined by 99 percent worldwide since 1988 thanks to mass vaccination campaigns and efforts continue to eradicate it completely.

The WHO has sent more than 1 million vaccines to prevent children from being infected in Gaza.

James Elder, spokesperson for the UN children's agency, said that more than nine months of conflict had led to a drop in polio vaccination rates from 99 percent to 89 percent.

He voiced concerns about vaccines reaching people in need, given Israel's restrictions on humanitarian access into and within the enclave.

"The mass displacement, the decimation of health infrastructure, the horrendously insecure operating environment, they will make it much, much more difficult (to do vaccinations), hence putting more and more children at risk."

Humanitarian workers say the real death toll including those killed by disease is likely much higher given high case numbers of Hepatitis A, dysentery and other diseases among people displaced by the conflict.

RelatedWHO 'extremely worried' over possible polio outbreak in Gaza
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'