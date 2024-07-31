WORLD
2 MIN READ
Sudan military chief survives drone strike but 5 others killed at army base
General Abdel Fattah al Burhan attended the military graduation ceremony at the Gibet base near the army's de facto capital of Port Sudan.
Sudan military chief survives drone strike but 5 others killed at army base
Sudan's General Abdel Fattah al Burhan stands among troops, in an unknown location, in this picture released on May 30, 2023. Sudanese Armed Forces/Handout via Reuters  / Others
July 31, 2024

Sudan's military said its top commander, Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, survived a drone attack on a military graduation ceremony that killed five people in the country’s east.

The military said in a statement on Wednesday that the attack by two drones took place in Gebeit, a town in eastern Sudan, after the ceremony was concluded. A statement by the army said the attack took place at a graduation ceremony at the Gibet army base, about 100 km (62 miles) from the army's de facto capital, Port Sudan, in Sudan's Red Sea state, and that five people were killed. According to Lt. Col. Hassan Ibrahim, from the military spokesman's office, military chief Burhan, who was attending, was not hurt.

RelatedRSF bombardment in Sudan's Al Fasher kills 65 — activists

Sudan has been torn by war for more than a year between the military and the paramilitary group, the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). With fighting in the capital, Khartoum, the military leadership largely operates out of eastern Sudan near the Red Sea Coast.

Recommended

The RSF has not claimed responsibility for the strike or comment on Tuesday's incident.

The assassination attempt comes nearly a week after Sudan’s paramilitary leader said that he plans to attend ceasefire talks in Switzerland next month arranged by the United States and Saudi Arabia.

Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, head of the RSF fighting Sudan’s army, emphasised at the time that the talks would become “a major step” toward peace and stability in Sudan and create a new state based on “justice, equality and federal rule.”

SOURCE:AP, Reuters
Explore
Qatar takes command of maritime security force in the Gulf
NATO, Poland launch major military drills near Russia border amid rising tensions
Documentary on slain Aysenur Ezgi Eygi screened in Washington
Former Brazilian president Bolsonaro diagnosed with skin cancer
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan forge strategic defence deal
Bangladesh bars ousted leader Hasina, her family from voting in next elections
Trump returns to Britain. Here's what to expect from his state visit
By Sadiq S Bhat
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'