Thursday, August 1, 2024

1952 GMT –– Hezbollah has fired a barrage of missiles into northern Israel.

Israeli Army Radio reported that the rockets were fired toward the Western Galilee region.

It marks the first attack since Tel Aviv assassinated top Hezbollah leader Fouad Shukr on Tuesday in Beirut.

At least seven people, including two children, were killed in that airstrike, according to Lebanese health authorities.

More updates 👇

1919 GMT –– Türkiye's Erdogan tells Biden Israel wants to spread Gaza conflict to region, Ankara says

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told US counterpart Joe Biden in a call that Israel was trying to spread the Gaza war to the wider region and did not want a ceasefire, his office says.

In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Biden that the Israeli government had shown its unwillingness to reach a ceasefire in Gaza "at every step" and that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's address to the US Congress had prompted "deep disappointment" in Türkiye and the world.

Erdogan also said the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, the politburo chief of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas' political bureau, had dealt a "heavy blow" to ceasefire efforts, his office said.

1857 GMT –– Israeli military says warning sirens sound in northern Israel

Warning sirens have sounded in northern Israel, the Israeli military said, amid heightened alert over the possibility of retaliatory strikes from Hezbollah following the Israeli killing of a senior commander this week.

Israeli media reported interceptions from Iron Dome air defences over the Western Galilee but it was not immediately clear whether the strikes represented an escalation from the near-daily exchange of fire that has been going on for months.

1847 GMT –– Yemen’s Houthis vow 'military response' to Israel 'escalation'

The leader of Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis has vowed a "military response" to the killing of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran in an Israeli attack.

"There has to be a military response to these crimes, which are shameless and dangerous, and constitute a major escalation by the Israeli enemy," Abdul Malik al Houthi said in a televised speech.

1844 GMT –– Saudi foreign minister, Blinken discuss developments in region and importance of de-escalation

Saudi Foreign MinReceister Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah has discussed in a phone call with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken the developments in the region and the importance of reducing escalation and reaching a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, the Saudi state news agency SPA said.

1835 GMT –– Israelis demand hostages' return as war hits 300 days

Shouting slogans and waving national flags, hundreds of Israelis have marched in Tel Aviv to demand the return of hostages, as they endured their 300th day of captivity in Gaza.

"There is no victory until the hostages are back," chanted the demonstrators, many wearing t-shirts emblazoned with "300 Days", near the defence ministry in the country's commercial hub, an AFP correspondent reported.

"As we stand here today... dozens still remain in captivity, enduring unimaginable suffering," campaign group the Hostages and Missing Families Forum said in a statement before the rally.

1834 GMT –– Türkiye declares Aug 2 day of national mourning over killing of Ismail Haniyeh

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has declared Friday, August 2, a day of national mourning over the Israeli assassination of the head of Hamas' political bureau Ismail Haniyeh.

"In order to show our support for the Palestinian Cause and our solidarity with our Palestinian siblings, a day of national mourning was declared tomorrow (August 2 Friday) due to Hamas Political Bureau Chairman Ismail Haniyeh's martyrdom," he said on social media platform X.

1801 GMT –– Ismail Haniyeh's body arrives in Qatari capital Doha for burial Friday

The body of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh has arrived in the Qatari capital of Doha from Iran and will be buried Friday, according to Qatari media.

A funeral was held early Thursday in the Iranian capital of Tehran with a large number of mourners and officials participating, including Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, said media reports.

1734 GMT –– Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon kills four, injures five

An Israeli air strike on southern Lebanon has killed four Syrian people and injured five Lebanese, according to Lebanese health officials.

The attack targeted a Syrian family's home.

Lebanese Health Ministry reported in a statement that an Israeli air strike in the town of Chama in the Tyre District of southern Lebanon, resulted in four fatalities and five injuries.

The statement said that four of the injured were treated on-site or at nearby hospitals and have since been discharged, while the fifth, a woman, remains hospitalised in stable condition.

1711 GMT –– Russia says organisers of Hamas chief's assassination ‘counting’ on US involvement

Russia has said that organisers of the assassination of Hamas politburo leader Ismail Haniyeh in the Iranian capital Tehran are “counting” on involving the US in the region to erase UN resolutions on Palestine.

“The organisers of such provocations clearly expect to disrupt the already stalled negotiation process and are counting on involving the US in military actions in order to consign to oblivion the UN resolutions on the creation of a Palestinian state,” said a statement from the Foreign Ministry following a telephone conversation between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his acting Iranian counterpart, Ali Bagheri.

Indicating that Russia and Iran condemned the assassination, the statement said both defined political assassinations as “unacceptable” and such actions are “extremely dangerous, fraught with a sharp escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict zone and a landslide degradation of the regional situation.”

1540 GMT –– Many Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on school in Gaza

An Israeli air strike has targeted a school sheltering displaced families in the Shujaiya neighbourhood of Gaza City, killing at least 15 civilians and injuring several others, according to WAFA news agency.

The Palestinian civil emergency services earlier reported that at least 10 people had been killed in the attack.

According to local sources, the Israeli aircraft fired three missiles at the Dalal Mughrabi School, which is currently used as a shelter for displaced families.

1536 GMT –– Jordan says Israel turned 'rogue state' with Hamas leader killing

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi has said that Israel had turned "rogue" state with its "assassination" of the Hamas political bureau leader and needed to be stopped.

He said the killing of Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas's lead negotiator in efforts for a truce and hostage release deal for Gaza, was a clear sign that Israel had decided to undermine the US-backed talks.

"Yesterday, Israel assassinated Ismail Haniyeh. He was the one who was negotiating the exchange deal. So how on earth is a country that wants to conclude a deal killing the main interlocutor in those negotiations?" Safadi told a news conference.

"So when Netanyahu decided and sent his missiles to assassinate Haniyeh in Iran in violation of the sovereignty of another country and bringing escalation to a very high level, is that somebody who wants the deal to work?

1522 GMT –– Hezbollah chief vows ‘real’ response to Israel after commander's death in Beirut

Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has vowed a “real response” to an Israeli air strike that killed group commander Fouad Shukr in the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

“We are planning a real and well-calculated response, not merely a symbolic one.” Nasrallah said in a televised speech during Shukr’s funeral.

“The confrontation with Israel has evolved into a major open battle spanning multiple fronts, including Gaza, southern Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, and Iran,” Nasrallah said.

1506 GMT –– 'Extrajudicial killing': South Africa calls for investigation into Haniyeh assassination

South Africa has condemned the targeted assassination of Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, who was killed in Tehran on Wednesday.

Pretoria said it is concerned that the killing of Haniyeh and the continuous targeting of civilians in Gaza will further spiral the already tense situation in the entire region.

“South Africa urges that a thorough investigation be conducted and calls on all parties to exercise the utmost restraint to avoid any acts that would escalate tensions in the particularly fragile region,’’ the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

"Such acts of extrajudicial killings violate international law and the principles of human rights, undermining global efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East," said Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola.

1506 GMT –– Russia's Lavrov calls Iranian counterpart, urges to avoid further destabilisation in Middle East

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a phone call with Iran's acting foreign minister Ali Bagheri Kani, the Russian Foreign Ministry has said.

According to the ministry's statement, both sides expressed their condemnation of the killing of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran and pointed out "the extremely dangerous consequences of such actions".

1443 GMT –– Israel PM says in 'very high level of defensive and offensive' preparation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel was prepared for any "aggression" against it following threats of retaliation for the killings of top Hamas and Hezbollah figures.

"Israel is at a very high level of preparation for any scenario, both defensive and offensive. We will make any act of aggression against us pay a very high price... Those who attack us, we will attack in return," Netanyahu said in a statement.

1419 GMT –– Children in Gaza witness 'unspeakable atrocities' amid Israeli war: UN official

Palestinian children in Gaza have witnessed "unspeakable atrocities" following 300 days of Israeli attacks on the enclave, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"The children of Gaza are going through unspeakable atrocities," UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement.

They "are living in trauma and shock due to 300 days of war, displacement, loss and pain."

1321 GMT –– Turkish president calls for action for Muslims, Christians in Palestine to find peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for action, "as the alliance of humanity, before it is too late for Muslims and Christians living in Palestine to find peace."

He was speaking over the phone with Pope Francis, according to Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

"Assassination of Ismail Haniyeh, head of the (Palestinian Group) Hamas' Political Bureau, and attack on Lebanon demonstrate that Israel poses threat to the entire region, world, and humanity," President Erdogan said during the call with the spiritual leader of the world's Catholics.

Erdogan said he believes that Pope Francis' talks with countries that support Israel to stop the attacks and achieve lasting peace will be beneficial before permanent damage is done to the political, security and social structure of the region and the world.

1307 GMT –– Israel threatens to exact 'high price' for aggression against it

Israel is prepared for any eventuality following warnings from Iran and its allies of retaliation for the killing of senior leaders from Hezbollah and Hamas, and will respond strongly to any attack, a government spokesperson has said.

"Israel will exact a very high price for aggression against us from whatever quarter," he told a briefing with journalists, echoing a similar warning from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday evening.

1238 GMT –– Türkiye blocks NATO-Israel cooperation over Gaza war, sources say

Türkiye blocked cooperation between NATO and Israel since October because of the war in Gaza and said the alliance should not engage with Israel as a partner until there is an end to the conflict, sources familiar with the process have said.

Israel carries the status of NATO partner and has fostered close relations with the military alliance and some of its members, notably its biggest ally the United States.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the sources said Türkiye had vetoed all NATO engagement with Israel since October, including joint meetings and exercises, viewing Israel's massacre of Palestinians in Gaza as a violation of NATO's founding principles.

1144 GMT –– Only Qassam leadership can confirm or deny commander's death: Hamas leader

Hamas leader Izzat al Rishq has said that the confirmation or denial of the death of Qassam Brigades' commander Mohammed Deif is solely the responsibility of the brigades' leadership, emphasising that no external announcements, including media reports, can verify such information.

The Israeli army claimed that Deif, the commander of the Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, was killed in an Israeli air strike in Khan Younis in southern Gaza last month.

"Confirming or denying the death of any Qassam commander is the business of the Brigades and the movement's leadership,” al Rishq said in a statement on Telegram.

“Without an announcement from them, no news published in the media or by any other party can be confirmed," he added without elaborating.